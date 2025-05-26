Bryan Kohberger Upcoming Trial: 'Dateline' Report Uncovers Alarming New Details

Bryan Kohberger's trial is approaching in August, and Dateline NBC unearthed disturbing new evidence that deepens public intrigue surrounding the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.

Investigators combed through Kohberger’s phone and found dozens of saved photos featuring young women from Washington State University and the University of Idaho — many pictured in swimsuits. Several of these women reportedly had close ties to the victims: Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. Ethan Chapin, who was dating Xana, also died in the attack at their off-campus house on November 13, 2022.