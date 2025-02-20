University of Idaho Murder Victim's Father Pushes for Bryan Kohberger to be Executed by Firing Squad: 'There's No Reason to Have Capital Punishment If This Isn't the Case for It'
The father of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is doing what he can to help Idaho legislation enact execution by firing squad on Bryan Kohberger if he is found guilty.
The grieving parent made it clear, "There's no reason to have capital punishment if this isn't the case for it."
In a recent interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, host Ashleigh Banfield spoke with Steve Goncalves, the father of one of the four University of Idaho murder victims, Kaylee Gonclaves.
Soon after the judge in the case delivered four decisive rulings against Bryan on Wednesday, February 19, Steve revealed how he’s helping Idaho get an execution by firing squad for Bryan passed if he's convicted of the gruesome murders.
When he was asked whether he was following the news regarding the possibility of Bryan being executed by firing squad, Steve revealed, "I don’t follow it. I help make it. I’m talking to some of these individuals in the state of Idaho. We’re definitely being out there."
"If they ask somebody to sit in front of a camera and take a little bit of time to help identify what, I hate to say, victim, but somebody going through this and to rally support around a law, and you don’t know until you go through it, man, this is real and it’s ugly, and when somebody kills you while you’re in your bed, you haven’t done anything to deserve it. I’ll be that person," he continued.
"I’ll be that person to stand in front of the camera and drum up some support," he said. "And yes, Bruce [Skaug] is the main guy behind the last bill, 37, here in Idaho. So, yeah, I’ve reached out to him. I’ve spoken with him. I’ve spoken with others before and after."
When the journalist asked the dad what worries him ahead of the case, Steve revealed, "There’s little pieces. If you read through all the documentation, there’s a lot of paperwork that came out today, a lot of details that weren’t out. We look forward to that because there’s details that we’ve had to hide… This is a sick individual that killed people sleeping in their beds, and there is no reason to have capital punishment if this isn’t the case for it."
The dad revealed that communication with the prosecution has been "in and out" throughout the process.
"I mean, I try to assume that they’re just super busy, but I’m an active person, so I went and found my own lawyer," the victim's father explained. "I found my own prosecutor, my own person who understands law to an extent that they do even better than some of the people that are in the courtroom. So, I feel like we’re pretty much informed and we’re prepared for what’s going to happen, and we’re all working as one unit, and it’s good to have days like this."
"You know, it took a long time. People like Payne and Moyer, who literally were dragged through the mud, and people accuse those guys of lying or misrepresenting, you know, it’s a great day for them," he continued. "These are men that dedicated their lives to our community, and today is a day for us all to embrace that everybody seeing them doing a good job, and everything that they did will be part of the case, and all those challenges were invalid."