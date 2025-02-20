University of Idaho Murder Victim's Father Pushes for Bryan Kohberger to be Executed by Firing Squad: 'There's No Reason to Have Capital Punishment If This Isn't the Case for It'

When he was asked whether he was following the news regarding the possibility of Bryan being executed by firing squad, Steve revealed, "I don’t follow it. I help make it. I’m talking to some of these individuals in the state of Idaho. We’re definitely being out there."

"If they ask somebody to sit in front of a camera and take a little bit of time to help identify what, I hate to say, victim, but somebody going through this and to rally support around a law, and you don’t know until you go through it, man, this is real and it’s ugly, and when somebody kills you while you’re in your bed, you haven’t done anything to deserve it. I’ll be that person," he continued.

"I’ll be that person to stand in front of the camera and drum up some support," he said. "And yes, Bruce [Skaug] is the main guy behind the last bill, 37, here in Idaho. So, yeah, I’ve reached out to him. I’ve spoken with him. I’ve spoken with others before and after."