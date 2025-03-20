Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Took Creepy 'Thumbs-Up' Selfie Hours After Idaho Killings: Report
Bryan Kohberger allegedly took a selfie mere hours after the University of Idaho student murders took place.
According to court documents, the selfie was tied to a witness statement from one of the surviving roommates present at the time of the murders.
The image captured Kohberger dressed in a button-down shirt, sporting Bluetooth earbuds, while standing in front of what appeared to be a shower as he smiled and gave a thumbs-up to the camera.
Prosecutors on the case also intend to share Kohberger’s driver’s license — which lists him at six feet tall — to compare against the witness’ description of "male; white; skinny/athletic build; a few inches taller than D.M. (5’ 10”); not someone she knew; with bushy eyebrows."
"Whether or not Bryan Kohberger can be described as having ‘bushy eyebrows,’" the document reads, "is a factual determination to be decided by the jury."
As outlined in the court documents, the state plans to present this incriminating photo of Kohberger, retrieved from his phone on November 13, 2022, shortly after the homicides occurred at 10:31 a.m. The decision to introduce this image stems from the testimony of a witness identified only as D.M., who claimed to have seen a masked male intruder in the students' residence, with only his nose and eyes visible.
The roommate's account detailed the intruder in their home on the night students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin lost their lives.
"All I remember was seeing their eyebrows," they told police, as recounted in the documents. "I don’t remember what their eyes looked like, but I remember their eyebrows. […] I just remember, like, bushy eyebrows. That’s all I could think about."
The victims of the tragic incident were brutally murdered at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m. on November 13.
Kohberger, a former Ph.D. criminology student, is currently facing four murder charges and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Kohberger, who was a student at Washington State University residing in Pullman at the time of the slayings, was arrested in Pennsylvania nearly seven weeks after the incident. DNA evidence found on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime linked him to the murders.
According to the filings, when the DNA didn't match anyone in the FBI database, authorities ran the DNA through public ancestry websites to create a list of potential suspects. After learning that Kohberger had driven to his parents' home in Monroe County, local officials then went through their trash and found DNA that tied him to that found on the sheath.
Authorities are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to and following the tragic incident while the public awaits further updates on the investigation.