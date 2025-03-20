Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Took Creepy 'Thumbs-Up' Selfie Hours After Idaho Killings: Report

The image captured Kohberger dressed in a button-down shirt, sporting Bluetooth earbuds, while standing in front of what appeared to be a shower as he smiled and gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

Prosecutors on the case also intend to share Kohberger’s driver’s license — which lists him at six feet tall — to compare against the witness’ description of "male; white; skinny/athletic build; a few inches taller than D.M. (5’ 10”); not someone she knew; with bushy eyebrows."

"Whether or not Bryan Kohberger can be described as having ‘bushy eyebrows,’" the document reads, "is a factual determination to be decided by the jury."