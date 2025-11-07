or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Queen Elizabeth ll Knew Prince Andrew Snuck Prostitutes Into Buckingham Palace for Years: 'He Got Away With Everything,' Royal Historian Claims

split photo of prince andrew and queen elizabeth
Source: mega

'He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years.'

Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

New reports reveal that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor used to hire s-- workers and sneak them into Buckingham Palace — and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was entirely privy to the situation.

Royal historian and biographer Andrew Lownie told NewsNation's Paula Froelich in a recent interview, "He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years. Of course the Queen knew [about Andrew’s proclivities]. She was informed, but he was her favorite son, and he got away with everything. They brushed it under the rug. Until now."

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'They brushed it under the rug.'
Source: mega

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said they brushed Andrew's behavior under. rugthe

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of 'He got away with everything,' says Andrew Lownie.
Source: mega

'He got away with everything,' said Andrew Lownie.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York divulged, "It was done on a regular basis. People who worked there complained to people in command, but nothing was done."

People were expected to keep quiet or be axed, Lownie explained.

It was also reported recently that the disgraced former prince had "40 prostitutes" delivered to his Thailand hotel over the course of a four-day stay in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

More Information About Andrew Is Coming to the Surface

image of It's widely known that Andrew was the Queen's favorite of her children.
Source: mega

It's widely known that Andrew was the Queen's favorite of her children.

Lownie continued to tell Froelich, "I am getting more and more information every day from people who worked at the Palace and in the government — they are no longer scared to talk or come out and tell the world what really happened now that Andrew has been removed from power...and now that he is no longer protected by the Queen."

Lownie is currently working on a follow-up book that will examine the allegations about Andrew that have come out in recent years and his subsequent fall from grace.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Could Be Potentially Prosecuted

image of Queen Elizabeth ll with baby Andrew and the family in happier times.
Source: mega

Queen Elizabeth ll with baby Andrew and the family during happier times.

OK! reported on Wednesday, November 5, that Andrew may be more susceptible to facing serious legal trouble in relation to his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein now that he's been stripped of his "prince" title.

"Unsettled Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is vulnerable to charges being made against him," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard insisted to a news outlet. "Andrew, stripped of his titles and accolades, and no longer protected by his royal status, is now exposed to prosecutions to be brought against him. There is public resentment about the way Andrew operated."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich echoed Chard's statement.

"Andrew is currently more legally and publicly vulnerable than ever," she said. "The likely route to an actual arrest or prosecution remains complex and will depend upon evidentiary developments. The public pressure for such, as well as scrutiny and intense media interest, will not abate. What has changed is that the removal of royal styles and titles was a formal barrier that gave him a degree of protection."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.