Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Now 'Vulnerable' to Being Prosecuted as His Stripped Royal Titles 'Gave Him a Degree of Protection'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's fall from grace is getting worse by the day.
A week after the former prince was stripped of all royal titles and ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge, experts revealed he's now much more susceptible to getting into legal trouble over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew Is Vulnerable Without His Royal Titles
"Unsettled Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is vulnerable to charges being made against him," British photographer Helena Chard insisted to a news outlet. "Andrew, stripped of his titles and accolades, and no longer protected by his royal status, is now exposed to prosecutions to be brought against him. There is public resentment about the way Andrew operated."
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich agreed, noting the "removal of royal styles and titles was a formal barrier that gave him a degree of protection."
The decision on the former Duke of York's future was made by brother King Charles.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in an October 30 statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."
Andrew Gave Up Some of His Titles in October 2025
As OK! previously shared, the shocking move came shortly after Andrew declared on October 17 that he was giving up some of his titles on his own accord.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he stated. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."
"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," continued Andrew. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Andrew's Sexual Assault Scandal
Andrew has been in hot water after it was revealed he was friends with Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while in prison for s-- trafficking.
A woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with the ex-royal when she was 17 years old, and though there is a photo of the two together, Andrew has always denied the allegations. They settled out of court when she sued him for sexual assault.
Giuffre took her own life in April, but she detailed her alleged sexual encounter with the disgraced dad-of-two in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which came out in October.