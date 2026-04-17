Late 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Accused of 'Grooming' 17-Year-Old Girl Years Before His Death

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Late Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon is facing accusations of "grooming" a 17-year-old girl years before he unexpectedly passed away from natural causes at age 54 on March 20. “When I heard the news that he died, I cried out of pure relief,” Doe 1, a now-30-year-old member of the nearly 9,000-member Nicholas Brendon Awareness Facebook group, said in an interview with a news outlet on Friday, April 17.

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The Victim Connected With Nicholas Brendon at a Fan Convention

Source: MEGA Nicholas Brendon is best known for his role on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

The victim, a former aspiring actress, explained she met Brendon when she was 17, as she connected with him after he gave her "the biggest hug" at a fan convention. “I was like, ‘Hey, I’m an actor. Can I give you my number? Like, can you help me out?'” she recalled telling the then-42-year-old. “He seemed all for it, and I was like, ‘Awesome!’ So we started texting, and it got flirty. I’m 17, talking to f------ Xander from Buffy. Wow.”

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The Messages Allegedly Turned Racy

Source: MEGA Nicholas Brendon's death was confirmed by his family on March 20.

The victim recalled being "smitten as s---," noting Brendon started by asking for "cuddles" before eventually requesting for nude photos. “I was like, ‘Bro, I’m 17.’ I was stupid enough to be like, ‘I don’t want you to get in trouble for having nudes of a 17-year-old on your phone.’ And he goes, ‘It’s OK, you’re the age of consent. Just send me the nudes.’ He actually looked up the age of consent [in South Carolina]," she alleged. Doe 1 initially "tried to take tasteful nudes" by covering up her assets with a "scarf," but Brendon allegedly told her that wasn't "enough."

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Nicholas Brendon Allegedly Asked for Nude Photos

Source: MEGA The victim alleged she wasn't 'comfortable' sending nude photos to Nicholas Brendon.

"And I was like, ‘I’m not comfortable with that.’ And he goes, ‘I’m famous. I’m giving you attention. You should be doing what I ask you to do,'" she claimed. Though the victim tried to "appease him a couple more times," she explained he eventually "ghosted" her six months after their initial meeting. “I was absolutely f------ devastated,” she reportedly said through tears. “I thought I was going to be able to date this man and that he was going to help me.”

The Victim Later Realized She Was Allegedly 'Groomed'

Source: MEGA The victim realized years later that she was 'groomed' by the TV star.