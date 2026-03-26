'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Was Discovered by Friend Before Shocking Death

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Nicholas Brendon’s sudden death is bringing new heartbreaking details to light. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was reportedly found by a close friend shortly after he passed away, according to an official statement from authorities.

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Source: MEGA Nicholas Brendon was found by a close friend.

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“On Monday, March 20, I was notified of a deceased individual at a residence in west-central Putnam County,” Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner shared in a statement obtained by an outlet on Wednesday, March 25. “Upon arrival, I observed an adult male positioned as if asleep, who had been pronounced deceased by medical personnel prior to my arrival.” “There were no signs of foul play, and nothing at the scene indicated the death was anything other than natural. [Brendon] resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care,” the police officer added.

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Source: MEGA Authorities said there was 'no foul play' in the actor's death.

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As OK! previously reported, the actor died at age 54, with the news confirmed on Friday, March 20. “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon,” his family told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, revealing that he died in his sleep of “natural causes.”

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The family also reflected on his life beyond Hollywood. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art,” the statement continued. “Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

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Source: MEGA The actor was known for his role on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

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Brendon, who "had struggles in the past," was “on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing," his family shared. “Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart,” the statement concluded. “Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

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Fans will forever remember Brendon for his role as Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where he starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz and Anthony Head for seven seasons.

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Source: MEGA Nicholas Brendon had struggled with health issues in the past.