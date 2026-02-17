Bunnie Xo Considered Overdosing on Pills After Discovering Husband Jelly Roll's Affair in 2018

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo revealed that discovering husband Jelly Roll's 2018 affair plunged her into a dark place, confessing years later that the drama caused her to develop suicidal thoughts. Bunnie (real name: Alisa DeFord), 46, was blunt about the infidelity she experienced in her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, February 17, explaining she grew "depressed" about two years after they tied the knot in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo Discovered Jelly Roll's Affair in 2018

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo made plans to move to Las Vegas after learning of Jelly Roll's affair.

After one heated argument, Bunnie decided to leave the home she shared with the country music star, 41, and his daughter from a previous relationship. The blonde beauty recalled showing up to one of his concerts unannounced, which caused him to become "irate." He denied being unfaithful at the time, but she later learned “he had his ex-fling waiting for him in a hotel down the street.” “She’d confirmed all the suspicions and fears I’d felt for the past ten months,” Bunnie wrote, adding she made plans to move to Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo Contemplated Overdosing on Pills

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo contemplated suicide after learning of Jelly Roll's affair.

“That night I contemplated taking my life,” she recounted. “The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all.” Considering the bottle of pills in her bathroom, she admitted, "I stared at the bottle, wondering what it would feel like to die from an overdose." "Would it hurt? Would I just fall asleep? What if it didn’t work and I woke up in a hospital? Would J even care if I was dead?" she recalled wondering.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Engaged in a 10-Month Affair

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo learned that Jelly Roll paid for a home for his mistress to live in.

Eventually, she decided not to give into the dark thoughts. "Tomorrow is a new day," she wrote. "Time to get the f--- out of here." After agreeing on a three-month separation, the pair met up to resolve their issues, where the "Wild Ones" singer “made up a story about a drug dealer’s daughter he met at a bar, never admitting it was his ex-fling.” Though she believed him at the time, Bunnie learned the truth – that her husband was having an 10-month affair with an ex, going as far to get her a home for them to live in together.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Reconciled Their Marriage

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo eventually forgave Jelly Roll but noted there were 'many fights and arguments' that followed.