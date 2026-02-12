or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jelly Roll
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Says Musician Deserved 'Second Chance' After 2018 Affair That Nearly Ended Their Marriage

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, explained that her husband deserved a 'second chance' after an affair in 2018 that nearly ended their marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, got candid about why she decided to fight for her marriage after a 2018 affair nearly tore the couple apart.

"Everybody deserves a second chance," Bunnie Xo (real name: Alisa DeFord) told a news outlet on Thursday, February 12, ahead of the release of her new memoir, Stripped Down Unfiltered and Unapologetic, set to hit bookshelves on February 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo Said She and Jelly Roll 'Learned Together' to Be in a Relationship

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bunnie Xo said she gave Jelly Roll a 'second chance' after his 2018 affair.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said she gave Jelly Roll a 'second chance' after his 2018 affair.

“Granted, we were both a--holes when we first got together, but we have evolved together," she explained. "[When we met], he was going down a path of drugs. I was coming out of a domestic-violence relationship. I had so much baggage, so much toxicity; he had never been in a real relationship. We had to learn together.”

The "Need a Favor" singer, 41, and "Dumb Blonde" podcast host tied the knot in 2016, renewing their vows in 2023 after a rough patch, which the couple doesn't often talk about publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Called the Affair One of the 'Worst Moments' of His Adulthood

Photo of Jelly Roll called his affair one of the 'worst' moments of his adulthood.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll called his affair one of the 'worst' moments of his adulthood.

“One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,” the country music musician said during an appearance on the "Human School" podcast in October 2025. “Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.”

The Grammy winner was happy to announce that he and his wife were "stronger" than they'd ever been after putting in "a lot of work to repair" their relationship.

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Wished Affair Didn't Happen

Photo of Jelly Roll 'wished' the affair didn't happen.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll 'wished' the affair didn't happen.

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) confessed he "wished" the affair wasn't a part of their love story, but was "glad it happened" because he was "proud" of where they were today.

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives. When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine,” he explained. “I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, ‘That dude’s been with me 12 years.’ S----- human!”

Bunnie Xo Alluded to Their Breakup Last Year

Photo of Bunnie Xo alluded to their breakup last year.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo alluded to their breakup last year.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer emphasized that he only wanted to be around people he wanted "to be like" and who pushed him to do better.

Jelly Roll didn't offer specifics about the affair, though Bunnie Xo has briefly alluded to the subject in the past.

“Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back - would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote via TikTok in March 2024. “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.