or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bunnie Xo
OK LogoNEWS

Bunnie Xo's Dramatic Transformation Over the Years: See Before and After Photos

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo has never shied away from discussing her plastic surgery journey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo knows how to turn heads.

The media personality regularly parades her signature blonde bombshell image in sultry social media photos and at red carpet events, and OK! takes a look at her transformation through the years.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2014

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo frequently shares eye-popping photos on Instagram.

Bunnie flaunted her sun-kissed glow and her long, blonde hair in a January 2014 photo.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2015

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

"There is a dog underneath all that laundry. #Myshadow #lovehim," she captioned a September 2015 upload featuring a mirror selfie in a black sleeveless crop top and red plaid miniskirt.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2016

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

She works as a podcast host and media producer.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host dropped a thirst trap in May 2016 alongside the caption, "Six inch heels, she walked in the club like nobody's business. Gahdamn she murdered everybody & I was her witness.. 🎀 #prettyinpink #yonce #bruisedlip #omgitsbunnie."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2017

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

She founded Dumb Blonde Productions.

Bunnie slipped into a dark, high-cut bodysuit and post sultrily for a mirror selfie while kneeling on a carpeted floor.

She wrote in the caption, "I loved her.. the dark side of her.Any girl can play innocent, but her demons are what drove me wild, her secrets, her pain & her darkness. That's what made me love her. 🥀⚡️🖤 ."

Article continues below advertisement

July 2018

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo serves as the host of her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast.

In a July 2018 update, Bunnie showed off her ripped physique in a black bralette and denim mini shorts with a raw-cut hem.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2019

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

She previously worked in the adult entertainment industry.

Bunnie served another sizzling mirror selfie in which she modeled a black graphic top paired with light-wash denim jeans.

She shared, "Did your man tell you that you were beautiful as f--- today or do I gotta do it? Lemme kno sis 🤑."

Article continues below advertisement

November 2021

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's marriage went through its share of ups and downs.

Bunnie transformed into a s--- gynecologist for the second episode of her "Working Girl" series on YouTube.

"Would you let me be your doctor? 👀," she teased her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2023

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll first met in 2015.

During a pool day in January 2023, the blonde beauty flashed her nipples in a black swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2023

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

They got married in August 2016.

For the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Bunnie put her curves on full display in a black lace gown with matching attached lace sleeves.

MORE ON:
Bunnie Xo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

February 2024

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

They exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev.

Hottie, hottie! Bunnie arrived at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in a form-fitting strapless red latex gown that spotlighted her striking figure.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2024

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll briefly split in 2018.

The influencer stole the show in a figure-hugging long-sleeved gown with a dangerously plunging neckline at the CMT Music Awards in April 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2024

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll embarked on their IVF journey before the divorce filing.

She joined the fun at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, gracing the event with her beauty in a vibrant blue gown accented with sparkling gold rhinestones.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2025

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Tennessee on May 18.

Bunnie looked radiant in a daring black lace gown with a high slit at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2026

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for filing.

Jelly Roll's estranged wife made a bold statement by wearing a black latex gown to the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2026

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll were married for nearly 10 years.

Bunnie turned heads on the red carpet of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, making an appearance in a stunning red lace gown with a flowing train and dramatic bell sleeves.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2026

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

The country star said he had been stress eating amid the divorce.

The Dumb Blonde Productions founder shared a sneak peek of her new look after undergoing a facelift procedure in March.

"Just got my stitches out- day 5. New face, who dis?" she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2026

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo has been candid about the aftermath of their separation.

Bunnie served glamour in a May selfie, wearing a black turtleneck and a cross necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2026

bunnie xo dramatic transformation before after photos
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

She claimed the divorce was not mutual.

In a July update, Bunnie sported a black tank top while relaxing on what appears to be an outdoor couch.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.