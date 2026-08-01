Bunnie Xo's Dramatic Transformation Over the Years: See Before and After Photos
Aug. 1 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo knows how to turn heads.
The media personality regularly parades her signature blonde bombshell image in sultry social media photos and at red carpet events, and OK! takes a look at her transformation through the years.
January 2014
Bunnie flaunted her sun-kissed glow and her long, blonde hair in a January 2014 photo.
September 2015
"There is a dog underneath all that laundry. #Myshadow #lovehim," she captioned a September 2015 upload featuring a mirror selfie in a black sleeveless crop top and red plaid miniskirt.
May 2016
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host dropped a thirst trap in May 2016 alongside the caption, "Six inch heels, she walked in the club like nobody's business. Gahdamn she murdered everybody & I was her witness.. 🎀 #prettyinpink #yonce #bruisedlip #omgitsbunnie."
September 2017
Bunnie slipped into a dark, high-cut bodysuit and post sultrily for a mirror selfie while kneeling on a carpeted floor.
She wrote in the caption, "I loved her.. the dark side of her.Any girl can play innocent, but her demons are what drove me wild, her secrets, her pain & her darkness. That's what made me love her. 🥀⚡️🖤 ."
July 2018
In a July 2018 update, Bunnie showed off her ripped physique in a black bralette and denim mini shorts with a raw-cut hem.
October 2019
Bunnie served another sizzling mirror selfie in which she modeled a black graphic top paired with light-wash denim jeans.
She shared, "Did your man tell you that you were beautiful as f--- today or do I gotta do it? Lemme kno sis 🤑."
November 2021
Bunnie transformed into a s--- gynecologist for the second episode of her "Working Girl" series on YouTube.
"Would you let me be your doctor? 👀," she teased her fans.
January 2023
During a pool day in January 2023, the blonde beauty flashed her nipples in a black swimsuit.
November 2023
For the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Bunnie put her curves on full display in a black lace gown with matching attached lace sleeves.
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February 2024
Hottie, hottie! Bunnie arrived at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in a form-fitting strapless red latex gown that spotlighted her striking figure.
April 2024
The influencer stole the show in a figure-hugging long-sleeved gown with a dangerously plunging neckline at the CMT Music Awards in April 2024.
May 2024
She joined the fun at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, gracing the event with her beauty in a vibrant blue gown accented with sparkling gold rhinestones.
May 2025
Bunnie looked radiant in a daring black lace gown with a high slit at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.
January 2026
Jelly Roll's estranged wife made a bold statement by wearing a black latex gown to the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
February 2026
Bunnie turned heads on the red carpet of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, making an appearance in a stunning red lace gown with a flowing train and dramatic bell sleeves.
March 2026
The Dumb Blonde Productions founder shared a sneak peek of her new look after undergoing a facelift procedure in March.
"Just got my stitches out- day 5. New face, who dis?" she captioned the upload.
May 2026
Bunnie served glamour in a May selfie, wearing a black turtleneck and a cross necklace.
July 2026
In a July update, Bunnie sported a black tank top while relaxing on what appears to be an outdoor couch.