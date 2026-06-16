Everything to Know About Jelly Roll's Prior Affair as Country Star Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

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Jelly Roll Had an Affair After Marrying Bunnie Xo in 2016

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll cheated on Bunnie Xo in 2018.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's past marital troubles have resurfaced following the country star's divorce filing after nearly 10 years of marriage. The "Blood Line" singer cheated on the podcaster in 2018, roughly two years after the pair exchanged vows at a Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev., in August 2016. In her book Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie revealed she and Jelly previously enjoyed "inviting other women into [their] bed," leaving her thinking it "would save [her] from all the other cheating [she'd] experienced in [her] life." But during "one of the lowest points in [their relationship]," she decided to attend one of his shows in hopes of speaking with him. "He didn't want me there and was mad I would think it was okay to show up unannounced. I found out later that it was because he had his ex­fling waiting for him in a hotel room down the street," she wrote in the book. She added she decided to leave Nashville and return to Las Vegas after discovering an affair through a third party.

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Bunnie Xo Revealed She Contemplated Suicide When She Found Out Jelly Roll Was Cheating on Her

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo previously said she would 'absolutely f------ not' give Jelly Roll a third chance.

In the memoir, Bunnie admitted she "contemplated taking [her] life" that night. "The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all. I went into my bathroom and grabbed a bottle of pills I had stashed in case of an emergency and held them in my hand. I stared at the bottle, wondering what it would feel like to die from an overdose," she penned, adding she ultimately abandoned the idea.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Briefly Split After the Discovery of the Affair

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo tied the knot in 2016.

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Jelly's affair, which reportedly lasted between 10 months and a year, led him and Bunnie to separate for three months. "Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back — would have put us on this wild journey called life," she shared in a 2024 TikTok video. "We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground I yuh you so mushhh."

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Jelly Roll Called Cheating on Bunnie Xo 'One of the Worst Moments' of His Adult Life

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo opened up about the affair in several interviews.

In an October 2025 episode of the "Human School" podcast, Jelly addressed the affair and called it "one of the worst moments of [his] adulthood." "Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It just really, really, really blew me back," he said. The "Liar" singer said he worked hard to rebuild trust with Bunnie and admitted he was keeping company with a bad crowd. "I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives," he revealed. "When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, 'That dude's been with me 12 years.' S----- human!" After Jelly opened up about his infidelity, Bunnie defended him while responding to an Instagram user who questioned her decision to reconcile with Jelly after the affair. "It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves — instead of running or gossiping," Bunnie wrote. "Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength. I pray you never have to feel that pain be you're judging another woman's life." Bunnie also reflected on the infidelity on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying it was "just so heartbreaking" when she found out about it. They reportedly did "a lot of therapy" to repair their relationship, adding giving Jelly a second chance was "the best decision [she] ever made." "Will he get a third? Absolutely f------ not. Let's just make that clear. But he did deserve the second chance, and that was seven years ago, and he became the man that he is today," she continued. "I'm so thankful that I was willing to work it out with him and stick it out with him."

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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly a Decade of Marriage

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were married for nearly 10 years.