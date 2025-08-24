or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jelly Roll
OK LogoHEALTH

Bunnie XO Celebrates Jelly Roll's Stunning 200-Pound Weight Loss With Playful TikTok

Composite Photos of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: Mega; @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Bunnie XO celebrated Jelly Roll’s near-200-pound weight loss in a playful TikTok, showing their affectionate bond.

Profile Image

Aug. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie XO is proudly embracing her husband Jelly Roll's impressive weight loss transformation.

On Tuesday, August 19, the country singer's wife, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, shared a fun TikTok video showcasing Jelly Roll's incredible near-200-pound weight loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip featured Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, 40, standing against a wall while joking with Bunnie, 44. In a playful twist, she body slams him twice.

"When you have to check and make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss," she captioned the video, adding the hashtag "Bestie #jellyandbunnie."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Jelly Roll grinned and invited a second playful slam with open arms.

Article continues below advertisement

The initial body slam surprised Jelly Roll, but he eagerly invited a second with open arms, grinning widely as Bunnie leaned in for a hug.

Earlier this year, Jelly Roll embarked on a transformative weight loss mission.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Bunnie XO playfully body-slammed Jelly Roll in a TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

During an Instagram video in October 2024, he disclosed his goal.

"Next year when y'all see me you won't recognize me," having already lost more than 100 pounds.

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll
Source: Mega

The couple shared a long embrace and a cheeky kiss after the playful moment.

Article continues below advertisement

In April, Jelly Roll opened up about his weight loss journey on the Big Night AHT live show, revealing that he initially weighed 540 pounds but had dropped to "357 pounds" as of the morning of his April 9 interview.

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds," he vowed, sharing plans to go skydiving with Bunnie in Sweden once he reaches that milestone.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll
Source: Mega

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll married in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer's weight loss efforts made headlines after a revealing interview with People, published on April 13, 2024.

He stated, "I'm probably down 70-something pounds," crediting his hard work and determination.

Jelly Roll's workout routine has been rigorous. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day," he explained, emphasizing his commitment to healthier eating habits.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Jelly Roll
Source: Mega

Jelly Roll previously revealed he dropped from 540 to 357 pounds in April.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Bunnie, who has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, praised his progress during the August 8 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

"He's so tiny now, it's crazy," she said. "I didn't realize how big he was until now. I told him, 'It took my seeing a video of you from last year to now to see the difference.' It's crazy. … He looks so good. I'm so proud of him."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.