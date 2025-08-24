HEALTH Bunnie XO Celebrates Jelly Roll's Stunning 200-Pound Weight Loss With Playful TikTok Source: Mega; @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok Bunnie XO celebrated Jelly Roll’s near-200-pound weight loss in a playful TikTok, showing their affectionate bond. OK! Staff Aug. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Bunnie XO is proudly embracing her husband Jelly Roll's impressive weight loss transformation. On Tuesday, August 19, the country singer's wife, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, shared a fun TikTok video showcasing Jelly Roll's incredible near-200-pound weight loss journey.

The clip featured Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, 40, standing against a wall while joking with Bunnie, 44. In a playful twist, she body slams him twice. "When you have to check and make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss," she captioned the video, adding the hashtag "Bestie #jellyandbunnie."

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok Jelly Roll grinned and invited a second playful slam with open arms.

The initial body slam surprised Jelly Roll, but he eagerly invited a second with open arms, grinning widely as Bunnie leaned in for a hug. Earlier this year, Jelly Roll embarked on a transformative weight loss mission.

During an Instagram video in October 2024, he disclosed his goal. "Next year when y'all see me you won't recognize me," having already lost more than 100 pounds.

Source: Mega The couple shared a long embrace and a cheeky kiss after the playful moment.

In April, Jelly Roll opened up about his weight loss journey on the Big Night AHT live show, revealing that he initially weighed 540 pounds but had dropped to "357 pounds" as of the morning of his April 9 interview. "I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds," he vowed, sharing plans to go skydiving with Bunnie in Sweden once he reaches that milestone.

Source: Mega Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll married in 2016.

The singer's weight loss efforts made headlines after a revealing interview with People, published on April 13, 2024. He stated, "I'm probably down 70-something pounds," crediting his hard work and determination. Jelly Roll's workout routine has been rigorous. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day," he explained, emphasizing his commitment to healthier eating habits.

Source: Mega Jelly Roll previously revealed he dropped from 540 to 357 pounds in April.