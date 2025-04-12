Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO 'Not Ready to Give Up' on Their IVF Journey: 'They Have Faith'
Though an insider has revealed Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO's IVF journey has been a "difficult road," they're still holding out hope they can welcome a child of their own.
“Jelly Roll just wants Bunnie to be happy and that meant doing whatever it took to get her pregnant," the source spilled to a news outlet.
"The odds were against her, but they didn’t want to have any regrets," the insider explained of the blonde beauty, 44, whose real name is Alisa DeFord.
"Carrying her own was a dream, so there’s a lot of sadness surrounding that journey. But they have faith," the source noted. "That’s why they’re not ready to give up."
The insider added, "the surrogate option is back on the table and they’re super grateful for that."
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast described the IVF treatments she was undergoing last month via TikTok.
"I’m going through all of the emotions, the roller-coaster, [and] the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me — just a little piece wrapped in skin — to just add to the other two beautiful children that we have together," she shared.
The couple wed in 2016 and parent the "Need a Favor" crooner's kids, daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Budd, who have different mothers.
Bunnie XO first revealed their IVF decision last summer, telling fans via social media, "We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open. And with all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard and we have only just begun."
At the time, the Grammy nominee, 40, explained their decision to try and have a child sparked his desire to lose more weight.
"It really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, ‘That means I've got to live 'til at least 60. I've got to see this kid into college.' My plan was never to be 60. It was to be, like, 55. But now I’m like, ‘Well, I’d like to see my 60s.’ You know what I mean? And that really lit it up," he spilled last year.
Last year, the vocalist admitted on his wife's podcast that he wants to "have one of the biggest transformations."
"I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long," he explained. "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed. They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don’t really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different."
