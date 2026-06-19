Bunnie Xo Reveals Ex Jelly Roll Is 'Dating' Following Their Split: 'Happy for Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo is embracing a new chapter — and she said she’s fully supportive of Jelly Roll moving forward. During the Tuesday, June 16, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the media personality shared that she wants the best for her ex as they both adjust to life apart. "Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we're happy for him," she shared. "And I'm excited to discover myself single."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youtube Bunnie Xo revealed that Jelly Roll has started dating following their divorce, and said she is genuinely 'happy for him.'

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie made it clear that she believes Jelly Roll, who lost nearly 300 pounds, is thriving right now. "Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season," she raved. "He looks so good. He is healthier than he's ever been." “[Jelly Roll is now] all hopped up on testosterone," Bunnie added, "He's even started dating, which is great. I love that. So, his DMs are open."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youtube

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Cheated'

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youtube Bunnie Xo insisted that no one cheated and said the marriage ended on good terms despite their separation.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bunnie addressed speculation surrounding the split and insisted there was no betrayal involved. "Nobody cheated," she said, adding that they had split "on the best possible term." "He has always been my best friend and I love that man more than life itself," Bunnie stated. "You guys have seen how I ride for that m---. Even to this day, behind the scenes, your girl is still riding for that man—and I always will."

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on Their Journey Together

Source: MEGA The podcast host credited their shared history and struggles for creating a deep bond, saying they 'saved each other.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Looking back on their years as a couple, Bunnie spoke about the deep bond they built through difficult periods in both of their lives. The pair have been open about overcoming addiction and personal struggles together, which made their connection especially meaningful. "We saved each other," continued the 46-year-old. "We served our purpose for each other." While Jelly Roll may be testing the dating waters, Bunnie revealed she has no plans to jump into another romance anytime soon. "Your girl is not going to ever be in another relationship. I'm sorry to break your heart, guys,” she quipped. "I'm about to be a player."

Article continues below advertisement

‘A Recipe for Disaster’

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo explained that communication issues and avoiding difficult conversations contributed to the breakdown of the marriage.

A few days later, Bunnie shared additional details about what ultimately led to the end of their marriage. During the Thursday, June 18, episode of "Dumb Blonde," she explained that she and Jelly Roll often avoided conflict instead of working through issues in real time. "So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that’s a recipe for disaster,” the blonde beauty explained. “We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because we're in a different life right now," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

The Argument That Changed Everything

Bunnie also revealed the moment she realized their marriage had reached a breaking point. According to her, a heated disagreement pushed her to say something she never imagined she would. "On Mother's Day [I told him to] file the f------- divorce papers,” she recalled. "And, in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f------- divorce papers.'" “In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times,” she added. “But when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.” Shortly afterward, Bunnie packed a bag and left.

Divorce Filing Details