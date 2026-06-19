'We're in a Different Life Right Now': Bunnie Xo Reveals What Led to Her Shocking Divorce From Jelly Roll 

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Bunnie Xo broke her silence on her shocking divorce from Jelly Roll. “J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that’s a recipe for disaster,” the blonde babe said on Thursday, June 18, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

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Bunnie Xo Breaks Her Silence

Source: mega Bunnie Xo broke her silence on the split.

“We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because, we’re in a different life right now," she continued.

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Source: mega The pair split after 10 years.

The starlet revealed what led them to cut the cord for good. On Mother's Day, she told him to "file the f------- divorce papers," but she didn't give much insight into the feud. "And, in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f------- divorce papers,'” she said. “In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times,” she aded. “But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.” Ultimately, Bunnie packed a bag and left the Grammy winner.

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Source: mega The country star filed for divorce.

As OK! previously reported, the country star quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host. According to court documents, the filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. The performer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's date of separation.

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Source: mega The couple was trying for a baby pre-split.

After the split was revealed, an insider pulled back the curtain on their "complicated dynamic." "When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the source told People. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that." The insider also noted that “people saw the public side of things, but there was a lot more going on privately” between the two.

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