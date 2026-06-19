'We're in a Different Life Right Now': Bunnie Xo Reveals What Led to Her Shocking Divorce From Jelly Roll
June 18 2026, Updated 8:51 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo broke her silence on her shocking divorce from Jelly Roll.
“J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that’s a recipe for disaster,” the blonde babe said on Thursday, June 18, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast.
Bunnie Xo Breaks Her Silence
“We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because, we’re in a different life right now," she continued.
The starlet revealed what led them to cut the cord for good.
On Mother's Day, she told him to "file the f------- divorce papers," but she didn't give much insight into the feud.
"And, in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f------- divorce papers,'” she said.
“In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times,” she aded. “But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”
Ultimately, Bunnie packed a bag and left the Grammy winner.
- Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'Always Had a Complicated Dynamic' Before Shocking Split, Insider Reveals: 'A Lot of Chaos'
- Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces as Singer Shockingly Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10-Year Marriage
- Jelly Roll Ditched Wedding Ring at 2026 CMA Fest 3 Weeks After He Secretly Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo: Photos
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As OK! previously reported, the country star quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host.
According to court documents, the filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn.
The performer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's date of separation.
After the split was revealed, an insider pulled back the curtain on their "complicated dynamic."
"When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the source told People. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that."
The insider also noted that “people saw the public side of things, but there was a lot more going on privately” between the two.
"There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” they spilled.
According to the insider, Jelly Roll's personal transformation may have also played a role in the split.
"He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time," the source shared, adding that he has "changed a lot” after he recently shed nearly 300 pounds.