Single Bunnie Xo Spills Out of Her Top During Girls' Night Amid Jelly Roll Divorce: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo is embracing her next chapter in style. On Saturday, June 20, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host shared a series of photos from a fun girls' night out, giving fans a glimpse of how she's spending her time following her split from Jelly Roll. In the snapshots posted to Instagram, she showed off her confidence in a plunging crop top paired with plaid high-waisted pants. She then completed the look with a silver necklace and wore her hair in soft, loose waves for the evening.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo shared photos from a girls' night out as she continues to adjust to single life.

Article continues below advertisement

The social media upload also included a video of Bunnie enjoying herself with friends at a local bar. At one point, the 46-year-old was seen dancing alongside her inner circle while appearing to sip cocktails and celebrate the night. “So in love w/ these women. ❤️‍🩹,” she captioned the photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Finding Herself Again

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram The podcast host said she is focused on rediscovering herself and regaining the confidence she felt she lost over the years.

The outing comes shortly after Bunnie opened up about her divorce from Jelly Roll, who quietly filed for divorce on May 19. During the June 16 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, she reflected on losing parts of herself while balancing marriage, motherhood and a successful career. "I want my sparkle back because I feel like every woman who's ever been in a long-term relationship, a mom, a wife — and I'm also building a multimillion-dollar business while I'm doing all of this — we kind of lose ourselves,” she said. “There's a moment in your life that I think every woman goes through, a moment where you kind of wake up and you're like, 'I don't like who I am. Who am I? Who did I become?'”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Reclaim Your Power'

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youitube Bunnie Xo revealed that Jelly Roll has already started dating and said she is genuinely happy for him.

Rather than dwelling on the past, Bunnie said she's committed to moving forward. “I want to let women know that, guess what? You can reclaim your power. You can be s--- again. You can literally rise up from any situation that is sent to crush you, and you can make the best of it,” the social media star stated. She gushed, “I feel so powerful and inspired to just live life. I am excited to live my life through a child's eyes." The blonde babe also revealed that Jelly Roll has already started seeing other people and said she fully supports him. "Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we're happy for him," she shared. "And I'm excited to discover myself single." "Nobody cheated," she said, adding that they had split "on the best possible term."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youtube

The Special Gift Jelly Roll Is Leaving Her

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo shared that Jelly Roll is giving her their 500-acre Tennessee compound.