A Burglar Broke Into a Tech Company in Tempe, Arizona, Where Mac Minis Worth Up to $1,900 Each Were Sitting in Plain View. It Turns Out the Thief Took Only Empty Boxes
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:08 a.m. ET
A burglar who broke into a tech company in Tempe, Arizona, left with empty Apple Mac mini boxes while the expensive computers remained in plain view.
Employee Curran Rose later spoke to Fox 10 Phoenix and poked fun at the failed heist after reviewing the security footage.
"Just empty boxes. Our computers were right there in front of them. They just steal the boxes instead. Really low IQ," Rose said.
Security Footage Captures Tempe Break-In
The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, when a man wearing a plaid shirt and a black baseball cap allegedly smashed a glass window at the company's office in a business park near University Drive and State Route 143 in Tempe.
Rose described the scene to the news outlet when he arrived at work.
"I come in, the window was smashed to pieces," Rose said.
According to the security footage, the man did not fully enter the building. Instead, he reached through the window and blinds, pushed dozens of Mac mini boxes outside, then carried them away.
Rose described what the cameras captured.
"Just him grabbing the boxes and taking them out with him," he said.
Burglar Leaves With Empty Mac Mini Boxes
The Mac minis can cost between $900 and $1,900 each, making the computers a potentially valuable target. However, the burglar took the packaging instead of the devices.
Rose said the incident left employees cackling over the whole incident, even as they remained concerned about the break-in.
"They stole empty boxes. Everyone was laughing about it," he said.
"I’m just glad no one was hurt," he added.
Even so, Rose also described how the break-in affected his workplace.
"Just shocked mostly. My boss is still spooked that someone tried to break in," Rose said.
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Company Offers $1,500 Reward For Information
Despite the unusual outcome, the company has filed a report with the Tempe police. They are still trying to understand what happened and have asked the public to help identify the suspect.
The company is also offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the burglar's arrest. No suspect has been publicly identified.
The company also emphasized that everyone's safety remained its main concern as employees worked to piece together the incident.
"We’re still trying to figure out who was this guy, we’re asking around the neighborhood," Rose said.
"Just hope that we get the word out, find the guy, and capture him," he added.
California Man Accused Of $34,000 LEGO Theft Scheme
Per Fox News Digital, in a separate case in California, a man was accused of stealing LEGO sets from Target stores and replacing their contents with dried pasta before returning the boxes.
According to the outlet, the police linked the alleged scheme to approximately $34,000 in losses.
Unlike the Tempe break-in, the California case involved allegedly swapping product contents rather than taking empty packaging.