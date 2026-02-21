Arizona Couple Discovered Blood-Stained Gloves a Mile From Nancy Guthrie’s Home Days After She Went Missing

Article continues below advertisement

An Arizona couple has reportedly discovered a pair of blood-stained gloves and a rock with a dried blood just a mile near Nancy Guthrie's home days after she went missing. According to Tucson news outlet KVOA, the anonymous couple found the black gloves — 10 feet apart from each other — in the desert on Campbell Avenue in the Catalina Foothills on February 11.

An Anonymous Couple Found the Gloves in the Desert

Source: @News4TucsonKVOA/YouTube A couple, who has chosen to remain nameless, found the suspicious black gloves near Nancy Guthrie's house.

“Sure enough, it was a black glove in the desert. It appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to look like it had blood on it. There was two different colors. The blood was more towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger, it looked like it was ripped,” the pair told the publication on February 20. Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was reported missing on February 1 from her Tucson home, and her mysterious disappearance has led to probable kidnapping theories.

Source: @News4TucsonKVOA/YouTube The gloves contained specks of blood.

The nameless couple reported the gloves to the cops as they beloved they could provide clues into the ongoing case surrounding Nancy's abduction. “It didn’t just look like a regular glove. It looked like this was a glove used for something that could’ve possibly been what they were looking for,” the wife said. One glove sat on a rock that had the dried blood splattered on it.

Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February 1

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie remains missing three weeks after her initial disappearance.

“And also from the glove it looked like a blood drop on a rock underneath the glove was like dried blood or something. We didn’t move it or touch it. We immediately were like, we have to do something. So I was like I will call the sheriff department,” the husband noted to the outlet. Authorities have yet to identify other suspects in Nancy's case. FBI surveillance footage showed an armed and masked individual outside of Nancy's home the morning of her disappearance. DNA evidence belonging to somebody not “in close contact” with Nancy was also recently recovered from her house.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Authorities are going to scale back their investigation into the Nancy Guthrie case.