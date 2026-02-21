or
Article continues below advertisement
Arizona Couple Discovered Blood-Stained Gloves a Mile From Nancy Guthrie’s Home Days After She Went Missing

image split of glove and Nancy and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram/@News4TucsonKVOA/YouTube

An anonymous Arizona couple found a pair of gloves that contained blood just a mile from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 21 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

An Arizona couple has reportedly discovered a pair of blood-stained gloves and a rock with a dried blood just a mile near Nancy Guthrie's home days after she went missing.

According to Tucson news outlet KVOA, the anonymous couple found the black gloves — 10 feet apart from each other — in the desert on Campbell Avenue in the Catalina Foothills on February 11.

An Anonymous Couple Found the Gloves in the Desert

image of glove
Source: @News4TucsonKVOA/YouTube

A couple, who has chosen to remain nameless, found the suspicious black gloves near Nancy Guthrie's house.

“Sure enough, it was a black glove in the desert. It appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to look like it had blood on it. There was two different colors. The blood was more towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger, it looked like it was ripped,” the pair told the publication on February 20.

Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was reported missing on February 1 from her Tucson home, and her mysterious disappearance has led to probable kidnapping theories.

image of glove
Source: @News4TucsonKVOA/YouTube

The gloves contained specks of blood.

The nameless couple reported the gloves to the cops as they beloved they could provide clues into the ongoing case surrounding Nancy's abduction.

“It didn’t just look like a regular glove. It looked like this was a glove used for something that could’ve possibly been what they were looking for,” the wife said.

One glove sat on a rock that had the dried blood splattered on it.

Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February 1

image of savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie remains missing three weeks after her initial disappearance.

“And also from the glove it looked like a blood drop on a rock underneath the glove was like dried blood or something. We didn’t move it or touch it. We immediately were like, we have to do something. So I was like I will call the sheriff department,” the husband noted to the outlet.

Authorities have yet to identify other suspects in Nancy's case. FBI surveillance footage showed an armed and masked individual outside of Nancy's home the morning of her disappearance. DNA evidence belonging to somebody not “in close contact” with Nancy was also recently recovered from her house.

image of savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities are going to scale back their investigation into the Nancy Guthrie case.

Investigators are also planning to scale back their resources as they don't feel they are any closer to finding Nancy, law enforcement sources told ABC News on Friday, February 20.

Insiders stated that there are 400 officers assigned to the case who are working around the clock to find the Today show host's mother.

Because progress has been slow and new leads aren't showing much, investigators think the case will "soon have to move into a new phase with fewer dedicated resources but a small task force focused on it long term."

The Guthrie family was made aware that the "investigation might need to be transitioned and has been briefed on the fact that certain leads have not been panning out," a source said.

