Suni Lee Is 'So Excited' for Fellow Teammate Jordan Chiles to Compete on 'DWTS': 'I Know She'll Go Far'

Suni Lee is cheering on her fellow teammate Jordan Chiles after it was announced the latter will be appearing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering on Tuesday, September 16. "I'm so excited. For me, it was such a fun experience. I know she's going to have the time of her life because that is so up her alley! She loves to dance, she's super creative, and I know she'll go super far. I'll be voting for her," the athlete, 22, exclusively told OK! during a media preview for the LEGO® She Built That Event, which invited kids to explore their passions through hands-on LEGO building activities and fireside chats with inspirational female leaders at STORIED in New York, Friday, September 5.

Source: @sunisalee/Instagram Suni Lee went to the 2024 Olympics with Jordan Chiles.

Lee, who competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, said she hasn't spoken to Chiles, 24, "too much" about the upcoming dance competition once the announcement was made. "I congratulated her, and I was like, 'That's so exciting!' I can't wait to watch, but I know she's going to go out there and be super confident. She's going to have the time of her life," she gushed over her Team USA women's artistic gymnastics teammate.

After getting close with the other gymnasts — Simone Biles, Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — following the 2024 Olympics, she said it's been "so fun" and "amazing" to see "them all do their own thing." "I think we've all been doing gymnastics for so long that it's so fun to see each other step out of each other's comfort zones and be creative and see what we can achieve outside of it. It's been amazing to watch all of it," she shared.

Source: @sunisalee/Instagram Suni Lee is 'trying everything' after the 2024 Olympics.

The Minnesota native is also "trying everything" post-Olympics. "I'm trying to step out of my comfort zone, get my mind going, be creative and just find what I'm passionate about," she dished. "I'm still learning every single day, but I've been really passionate about maybe starting my own brand in the future, skincare, makeup, and I've been trying to get into acting. I'm just trying whatever works!" Lee noted she would "love" to be a Disney princess. "At this point, I'll take anything, but I think it would be cool to be Mulan or something. She's my favorite princess. She's so powerful and embodies everything I want to be. That would be the dream!" she stated, adding that she will take "whatever role" she can get, whether it's in TV or film. "If it's a cameo, I'm cool with that."

Source: @sunisalee/Instagram Suni Lee is dabbling in acting.

After Lee and her teammates won the gold medal in the women's team final in 2024, all eyes were on them and their skills. "It's such a surreal feeling, honestly. I grew up wanting to do flips every single day, so knowing that I could come out of it and be a role model for younger girls has been an amazing feeling. Honestly, I get too lost in the sauce sometimes, and I never give myself credit, so I always have to step back and realize the amount of things I've done to be able to inspire others. It's so exciting. I want people to come up to me and ask for my advice. It's a lot of fun," she said of mentoring others.

Source: @sunisalee/Instagram Suni Lee said she loves being a role model to young girls.

As for the advice she gives, she said, "Just be confident and trust yourself. You're the only person that knows how much you work you've put in and the only person that has put in the work. It's good to be nervous because if you're not, you don't care — just be yourself. Nothing more, nothing less."

Source: Calla Kessler/AP Content Services for The LEGO Group Suni Lee demonstrates activities during a media preview for the LEGO® She Built That Event, that invites kids to explore their passions through hands-on LEGO building activities and fireside chats with inspirational female leaders at STORIED in New York, Friday, September 5, 2025

As for what the future looks like, Lee said she hasn't "decided" if she will be training for the 2028 Olympics. "We just hit a year of being done with the prior one. I've only been living in New York for a year, but it feels much longer than that!" she said. "I haven't really thought much about it, but it's definitely not off the table. It's not something that is currently at the top of my mind. I'm living my life and discovering myself in a new city and just having the most fun that I can!"

Since Lee is all about empowering others, it made perfect sense to be part of the LEGO® She Built That Event featuring herself and other trailblazing female mentors, including Jennifer Zhang, Dr. Jackie Faherty and H.E.R. "I grew up playing with LEGO® sets — and my siblings did as well. It's really fun to be partnering with them, and honestly, this is one of my favorite experiences because I love younger kids. I love to inspire others. Growing up was a lot harder for me, so I want to be that person for other people," she explained.

This weekend, Lee and multi-hyphenate artist H.E.R. joined the LEGO Group at the "She Built That" event, the ultimate club experience for kids to explore what they're into. They were joined by astrophysicist Dr. Faherty and celebrated LEGO creator Zhang, a.k.a. JENerationDIY. Featuring these inspirational women from music, art, sports and science, each club features fireside chats and hands-on LEGO® building that empowers kids to explore their interests and kick off the school year feeling confident, inspired and ready to build their world with LEGO bricks.

Source: Calla Kessler/AP Content Services for The LEGO Group Jennifer Zhang, Dr. Jackie Faherty, Suni Lee and H.E.R. spoke on a panel hosted by Mariluz Cook (left to right) during a media preview for the LEGO® She Built That Event, that invites kids to explore their passions through hands-on LEGO building activities and fireside chats with inspirational female leaders at STORIED in New York, Friday, September 5.

The event supports the LEGO Group’s initiative to “challenge gender stereotypes in building,” and “each club features fireside chats and hands-on LEGO building that empowers kids to explore their interests and kick off the school year feeling confident, inspired and ready to build their world.” Lee and the other ladies mentored young children, ages 9 to 12, on-site in New York City.