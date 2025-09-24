Busy Philipps Breaks Down Over James Van Der Beek Missing 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion Amid Cancer Fight
Sept. 24 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Busy Philipps visibly broke down while discussing James Van Der Beek’s absence from the Dawson’s Creek reunion amid his cancer battle.
After the Monday, September 22 event at New York’s Rodgers Theatre, Philipps, 46, took to her Instagram Stories to share how “heartbreaking” it was for a “million different reasons” that her former costar had to miss the event.
Busy Phillipps Addressed James Van Der Beek's Absence
“But I was so glad that Kimberly [Van Der Beek] and all the kids [were there],” Busy said of James’ wife of 15 years and their six children. “It was just really beautiful. James was getting lots of videos and FaceTimes and text and things. We just love him so much.”
James, 48, portrayed the titular character Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek for six seasons, which aired from 1998 to 2003. One day before the event, the actor announced that he was unable to fly from Texas to New York for the reunion due to contracting two stomach viruses amid his battle with colorectal cancer.
James Van Der Beek Made a Special Reunion Appearance
James made a special virtual appearance at the reunion via a video recording, telling the audience that he had been "looking forward to this night for months and months."
"I can't believe I'm not there," James said in the video clip. "I can't believe I don't get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast, in person. I wanted to stand on this stage and thank every single person in this theater for being here tonight."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kimberly Van Der Beek Shared a Special Message
He finished his speech by thanking the loyal fans of the show, adding, “It’s just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here.”
James’ wife, Kimberly, 43, shared a special message of her own after the event, which also served as a fundraiser for the organization F Cancer.
Kimberly Van Der Beek Said It Was a 'Special' Night
“This night was so special to the whole family," Kimberly — who shares kids Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 3, with James — wrote via Instagram. "And more importantly, feeling my husband fill the entire theater, and the love for him."
“We’ll be unwinding this one for a while, but thank you for the love and support and for the prayers," she continued, then nodding toward her chest. "Because right here, front and center, is my husband on my heart.”