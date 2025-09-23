HEALTH James Van Der Beek Looks Gaunt During Virtual Appearance at 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion Amid Devastating Colorectal Cancer Battle Source: mega James Van Der Beek wasn't able to make it to the 'Dawson's Creek' reunion. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 23 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Though James Van Der Beek had to drop out at the last minute from attending the Dawson's Creek reunion on Monday, September 22, due to illness, the actor filmed a short video that played at the NYC event. The actor, who revealed he's battling a stomach virus amid his colorectal cancer battle, admitted he had been "looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together."

James Van Der Beek's Video to Fans

Una delle tante riprese del pubblico, che mostra il video di ringraziamento che James Van Der Beek ha registrato per la Reunion di DAWSON'S CREEK, dopo aver dovuto dare forfait all'evento per motivi di salute.#DawsonsCreek #DawsonsCreekReunion https://t.co/RjIHGA5uPJ pic.twitter.com/3xcega4jGy — Il Nerdastro (@Il_Nerdastro) September 23, 2025

"I can't believe I'm not there," lamented the star, 48, who looked much thinner than he has in public appearances this year. "I can't believe I don't get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person." "And just I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight," the father-of-six gushed to attendees, according to a report. "From the cast to the crew to everybody who's doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you — you are the best fans in the world."

Source: mega The actor revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024.

"Thank you for coming. It's just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here," Van Der Beek continued. It was just one day prior that he revealed he wasn't in good enough shape to attend in-person.

Source: mega Van Der Beek's wife and his kids attended the 'Dawson's Creek' reunion on his behalf.

"Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there," he revealed on Instagram. "I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most." Taking Van Der Beek's place in the performance was Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the former's wife and kids were also in attendance, with his tots even going on the stage to sing. "Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin," the star said. "And thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod 😇."

The Actor's Cancer Battle

Source: @vanderjames/instagram The dad-of-six said he had reason for 'optimism' despite his condition.

The '90s heartthrob first revealed his stage 3 diagnosis in November 2024. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he shared. "There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good." This past March, the TV star admitted he experienced the "hardest year" of his life, as he wasn't able to be the family man he prides himself on.

Source: @vanderjames/instagram The actor explained how tough it's been for him to be a 'provider' to his family amid his health woes.