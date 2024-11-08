James Van Der Beek Is 'Very Cautiously Optimistic' Amid Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer: 'I Have a Lot to Live For'
James Van Der Beek is giving more details about how he's been doing since being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 46.
"I've been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I've found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly," the actor, who shares six kids, Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3, with wife Kimberly, 42, said in a new interview, which was published on Friday, November 8. "And I've found a lot of support that way. But more than that, I really wanted to raise awareness."
The Dawson's Creek actor said the illness wasn't even on his radar because he has no family history of cancer and was very diligent about his routine.
“I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles. But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy — or as far as I knew it at the time," he shared.
In the summer of 2023, he noticed something was off with his bowel movements, leading him to think he just needed to change his diet.
“I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee,” he recalled. “Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out.’”
After going to his colonoscopy, he felt "really good coming out of anesthesia," but his world was soon rocked.
“Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer. I think I went into shock," he stated.
The Hollywood star then got surgery and underwent chemotherapy. "This has been a crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit," he admitted. "I thought, ‘This is either going to take me out of the body, or it’s going to teach me how to truly live in it.’”
Though there are "many unknowns with cancer," he is trying to stay strong about what the future holds.
“You think, ‘How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?’ As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things," he said.
“I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great. When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know," he concluded. "I have a lot to live for."
As OK! previously reported, Van Der Beek was forced to share his cancer diagnosis earlier than expected.
"Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them. There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," he wrote alongside a video montage. "But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."
“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,” he continued. “I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.”
People interviewed the star.