James Van Der Beek Is 'Very Cautiously Optimistic' Amid Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer: 'I Have a Lot to Live For'

James Van Der Beek is giving more details about how he's been doing since being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 46.

"I've been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I've found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly," the actor, who shares six kids, Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3, with wife Kimberly, 42, said in a new interview, which was published on Friday, November 8. "And I've found a lot of support that way. But more than that, I really wanted to raise awareness."