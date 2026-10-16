HEALTH Busy Phillips Admits She Asked for a Temporal Brow Lift While Undergoing Brain Tumor Surgery Source: MEGA Busy Philipps asked her doctors for a cosmetic temporal brow lift during brain surgery, but they said they couldn't. Joshua Sila Oct. 16 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Busy Philipps had two questions for her doctors after learning she needed brain surgery, and one had nothing to do with her health. "Can you give me a temporal brow lift at the same time?" the actress recalled asking during an October 14 appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

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Philipps Had a Major Concern After Her Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Busy Philipps faced urgent brain tumor surgery just six weeks before she was set to start her dream filming job.

The Cougar Town alum was dealing with two life-changing developments at once. She had landed a role she had long wanted, but doctors also told her an operation was necessary. "I had a brain tumor that had to come out of my head," Philipps explained when Jenna Bush Hager asked about the diagnosis. "It required surgery, and they weren't sure what was going on. They needed to get it out." "I was like, 'Okay, two questions. First of all, I just got my dream job, and it starts filming in six weeks. How do we do this?'" recalled the 47-year-old. Phillips then requested the brow lift.

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She Thought the Brow Lift Should Have Been Possible

Source: MEGA Doctors refused Busy Philipps' request, though she joked it felt rude since she had to undergo brain surgery anyway.

Philipps did not get the answer she wanted when she asked about combining the cosmetic procedure with her operation. "They can't," revealed the This Will Only Hurt a Little memoirist. She joked, "Although I think they should, anyway, it felt rude to me. Like, I have to go through brain surgery."

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Philipps Felt Protected by Her Late Friends

Source: MEGA Busy Philipps disclosed feeling divinely protected, discovering her tumor the day after Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek passed away.

The conversation also turned to Philipps' late best friend Kate and her Dawson's Creek costar James Van Der Beek, who died in February after battling colorectal cancer. When Sheinelle Jones asked if Philipps felt "divinely protected" by both friends, she answered emphatically. "100 percent," the Critics' Choice Television Award winner said. "In fact, James passed away the day before I got the preventative medicine scan that—" "Full body [scan]?" interjected Hager. "Yes," Philipps clarified. "[They] found the tumor."

Her Ex-Husband Encouraged Her to Keep the Scan Appointment

Source: MEGA Encouraged by her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, Busy Philipps took the preventative scan that she feels ultimately saved her life.