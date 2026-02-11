or
James Van Der Beek's Sad Last Days: Actor Faced the 'Hardest Year of His Life' Before Tragic Death at 48

James Van Der Beek said he faced the 'hardest year of his life' before his tragic death at 48 years old.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Almost one year before his tragic death, James Van Der Beek admitted his cancer battle took a toll on him.

"Today’s my birthday and it has been the hardest year of my life," the actor, who died on February 11 at 48 years old, began in 2025.

"When I was younger, I used to define myself as an actor, which was never all that fulfilling, and then I became a husband… it was much better and then I became a father… that was the ultimate," he continued.

The star died on February 11.

The Dawson's Creek star, shared six children with his wife, Kimberly Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah, said he "had to come nose to nose with death. And all those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me."

"I was away for treatment, so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife," Van Der Beek continued. "I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working."

The Star Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis in 2024

James Van Der Beek

The star announced his diagnosis in 2024.

As OK! previously reported, Van Der Beek first revealed his diagnosis in a statement to People in November 2024. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he stated at the time.

"There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he added.

The News Was Announced Via Instagram

Many people took to Instagram to send their well-wishes.

On February 11, Van Der Beek's family announced the sad news.

  • "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," they said in a statement via Instagram.

    Of course, celebs and fans immediately flocked to send their well-wishes to the star's family.

    Chad Michael Murray wrote, "Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys🙏," while another said, "Oh no. 💔💔💔💔I’m so so deeply sorry to you and your beautiful children."

    Another person said, "An incredible man loved by every person he crossed paths with, sending the family love."

