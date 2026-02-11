James Van Der Beek's Sad Last Days: Actor Faced the 'Hardest Year of His Life' Before Tragic Death at 48

James Van Der Beek said he faced the 'hardest year of his life' before his tragic death at 48 years old.

Almost one year before his tragic death, James Van Der Beek admitted his cancer battle took a toll on him.

"Today’s my birthday and it has been the hardest year of my life," the actor, who died on February 11 at 48 years old, began in 2025.

"When I was younger, I used to define myself as an actor, which was never all that fulfilling, and then I became a husband… it was much better and then I became a father… that was the ultimate," he continued.