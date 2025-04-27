'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Slams Viral Cheating Rumors About Husband Nick Burrello

Former Bachelor star Caila Quinn voiced her outrage over claims that her husband, Nick Burrello, has been cheating on her.

The rumors surfaced after the influencer, who goes by the name Wellnessgurl, aired shocking accusations regarding Burrello's fidelity on TikTok.

"I don't know if you guys have heard, but there are posts and threads deep in the world of The Bachelor that talk about Caila Quinn's husband cheating on her," the TikTok creator revealed in a viral video posted on April 16. "He has been cheating on her for months with a couple of different people."