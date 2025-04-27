'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Slams Viral Cheating Rumors About Husband Nick Burrello
Former Bachelor star Caila Quinn voiced her outrage over claims that her husband, Nick Burrello, has been cheating on her.
The rumors surfaced after the influencer, who goes by the name Wellnessgurl, aired shocking accusations regarding Burrello's fidelity on TikTok.
"I don't know if you guys have heard, but there are posts and threads deep in the world of The Bachelor that talk about Caila Quinn's husband cheating on her," the TikTok creator revealed in a viral video posted on April 16. "He has been cheating on her for months with a couple of different people."
The TikTok creator's allegations took a bizarre turn when she claimed that Burrello was "dating a trans woman" and that their relationship began on Grindr.
"You can see the text threads being exchanged between them that she knows that it is Nick Burrello and she even addresses it," she stated. "He talks a lot about his wife and him kind of struggling with doing something behind her back."
She alleged that the texts depict Burrello as a repeat offender.
"It's very sad to report this, but I think he needs to be called out. It's very unfortunate for the kids that are involved in this but I don't think he even cared or thought about it or the consequences of that," the influencer said.
But Quinn, 33, was having none of it. She swiftly slammed the rumor, declaring, "W-- is this… this isn't true. And my husband doesn't go on business trips. This is a joke."
She continued, "No one believe these rumors. This is FALSE."
The creator doubled down, insisting, "So sorry girl. You should look into the post – it has pictures, texts and videos."
Quinn was the runner-up in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor back in 2016, but fate took a different turn when she began dating Burrello the following year. Quinn reminisced about their initial meeting in her 2018 blog post titled "How We Met," recalling, "I remember seeing you walk in. Smiling... 'Pleasure to meet you,' I blushed in the dark."
After dating for two years, Burrello proposed in January 2020 during a serene getaway to visit Quinn’s grandparents in Florida. Describing the romantic moment, she shared, "As we start walking up to the table at sunset, by the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song... I start tearing up."
The couple tied the knot in 2021 and now share two children, Teddi and Christian, but the air of controversy surrounding their relationship has certainly cast a shadow — at least for the moment.