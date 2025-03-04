Armie Hammer Reveals He 'Tried Hooking Up' With Another Man After Meeting on Grindr: It Did 'Absolutely Nothing' for Me

During the Sunday, March 2, episode of his “Armie HammerTime” podcast, the 38-year-old actor — who made headlines in 2021 after being accused of rape, physical abuse and disturbing cannibalistic fantasies — revealed he once tried experimenting with a man.

“I tried hooking up with a dude one time, and it was hilarious because I was like, you know what, like women are the worst, like gay dudes seem to have it so easy,” he told his podcast guest, actress and mental health coach Dani Cruz .

Hammer recalled how it all started with a message on a dating app.

“I’m at a restaurant, my phone blows up, and it’s like Grindr, and someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant, do you want a b------ in the bathroom?’ And you’re like, ‘Hey guys, I’ll be back in five minutes,’” he said.

“You get up and you go to the bathroom you get a b------, you come back and you're like, 'What was that? I don't know some guy just sucked my d---. It's like, 'Who? Oh, I don't know I didn't get his name.' Anyway, what did you order?” Hammer shared. “You know what, I'm gonna give this a try, yeah, maybe this works for me. I remember I met this dude, handsome French, you know the whole thing, I was like, 'Okay, this could work, let's try this.'"