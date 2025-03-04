Armie Hammer Reveals He 'Tried Hooking Up' With Another Man After Meeting on Grindr: It Did 'Absolutely Nothing' for Me
Armie Hammer dropped another bombshell about his personal life.
During the Sunday, March 2, episode of his “Armie HammerTime” podcast, the 38-year-old actor — who made headlines in 2021 after being accused of rape, physical abuse and disturbing cannibalistic fantasies — revealed he once tried experimenting with a man.
“I tried hooking up with a dude one time, and it was hilarious because I was like, you know what, like women are the worst, like gay dudes seem to have it so easy,” he told his podcast guest, actress and mental health coach Dani Cruz.
Hammer recalled how it all started with a message on a dating app.
“I’m at a restaurant, my phone blows up, and it’s like Grindr, and someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant, do you want a b------ in the bathroom?’ And you’re like, ‘Hey guys, I’ll be back in five minutes,’” he said.
“You get up and you go to the bathroom you get a b------, you come back and you're like, 'What was that? I don't know some guy just sucked my d---. It's like, 'Who? Oh, I don't know I didn't get his name.' Anyway, what did you order?” Hammer shared. “You know what, I'm gonna give this a try, yeah, maybe this works for me. I remember I met this dude, handsome French, you know the whole thing, I was like, 'Okay, this could work, let's try this.'"
- Armie Hammer's Ex Courtney Vucekovich Is The Latest To Speak Out: He Wanted To 'Barbecue And Eat' Her Rib, She Reveals
- Armie Hammer's Aunt To 'Reveal The Family's Secrets' Following Actor's Fall From Grace, Shocking Rape Claims
- 'It Seemed Like A Fun Adventure': Armie Hammer Introduced Me To BDSM, Ex-Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But things didn’t go as expected.
“I remember I started making out with them and I just remember being like God beards, like women like it when you shave like this thing is f------ rough like how do I get in there?” he recounted.
Hammer continued, “I remember I put my arms around him and I was like, 'Oh my God,' and these shoulders are so wide, he's so big. He's almost my height, this is so strange and it did physically for [me] absolutely nothing. Nothing — not even a twitch.”
But as things started heating up, Hammer knew it wasn’t for him.
“I was just like, 'Okay,' and then I remember we were like making out and it was kind of like getting hotter and heavier, but I was going through the motions not feeling anything. Then he reached for my d--- and I was like, 'You're not going to touch my flaccid p-----,' this is not going to happen I'm sorry,'" the Call Me by Your Name alum said, adding that he decided to halt the sexual encounter entirely.
Hammer’s public downfall began in 2021 when shocking allegations surfaced — including claims of sexual assault and disturbing sexual fantasies — in the middle of his divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.
Several women claimed he engaged in extreme BDSM practices, and one of the most jaw-dropping claims came from a text where Hammer supposedly wrote, “I am 100% a cannibal.”
But in a recent interview, he pushed back on the narrative, saying the messages were “digitally altered” to leave out some key context. He argued they “could have been a very funny conversation between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on.”
“Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No,” he insisted.
Still, Hammer admitted he didn’t handle his past relationships well.
“People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them,” Hammer said on “The Louis Theroux Podcast.” “You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this, and we’re going to have this whirlwind romance, and I’m going to whisk you up, and we’re going to go on trips, and we’re going to do all this, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’m going to go, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’m going to move on.”
“I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else. And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I’m not angry,” he continued. “Does it make me a d---? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a d---. That’s not illegal.”