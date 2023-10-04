'It's Sad': Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner 'Never' Talk Anymore After Painful Divorce

"I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world. I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes," the former Olympian said of meeting Kris, 67, for the first time as Bruce Jenner, prior to transitioning.

"I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids … and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick," Caitlyn disclosed.