OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kris Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

'It's Sad': Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner 'Never' Talk Anymore After Painful Divorce

kris jenner caitlyn jenner dont speak
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, it looks like the two don't have any sort of relationship anymore.

During an interview on U.K. daytime show This Morning, which aired on Wednesday, October 4, the reality star, 73, got candid about where she stands with Kris, whom she shares Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner caitlyn dont speak
Source: mega

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are no longer speaking.

"I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world. I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes," the former Olympian said of meeting Kris, 67, for the first time as Bruce Jenner, prior to transitioning.

"I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids … and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick," Caitlyn disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the former flames remained friendly after they split in 2013, it seems like they no longer have a close bond.

"Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it's sad," she admitted. "If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."

kris jenner caitlyn dont speak
Source: mega

The former flames share Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn was on the show to promote the new three-part tell-all series House of Kardashian, which will feature unseen archival footage and testimony from the famous family's inner circle.

As OK! previously reported, Caitlyn spoke about how her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian became one of the most famous people in the world.

In a trailer, which was released on September 14, Caitlyn shared the shocking revelation prior to the Sunday, October 8, premiere.

"Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" the Call Me Cait star said before the clip showed her chatting with Joe Francis, a longtime family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner
Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner caitlyn jenner dont speak
Source: mega

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner got married quickly.

"The s-- tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy," Joe claimed, hinting that Kim's infamous leaked video of her and then-boyfriend Ray J getting intimate was a publicity stunt in order to get her name in the headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

kris jenner caitlyn dont speak
Source: mega

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner were married for 22 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Later on, a source claimed Caitlyn didn't mean to diss the mom-of-four, as she believed it was the way the series was edited.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.