'It's Sad': Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner 'Never' Talk Anymore After Painful Divorce
Though Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, it looks like the two don't have any sort of relationship anymore.
During an interview on U.K. daytime show This Morning, which aired on Wednesday, October 4, the reality star, 73, got candid about where she stands with Kris, whom she shares Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with.
"I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world. I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes," the former Olympian said of meeting Kris, 67, for the first time as Bruce Jenner, prior to transitioning.
"I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids … and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick," Caitlyn disclosed.
Though the former flames remained friendly after they split in 2013, it seems like they no longer have a close bond.
"Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it's sad," she admitted. "If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."
Caitlyn was on the show to promote the new three-part tell-all series House of Kardashian, which will feature unseen archival footage and testimony from the famous family's inner circle.
As OK! previously reported, Caitlyn spoke about how her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian became one of the most famous people in the world.
In a trailer, which was released on September 14, Caitlyn shared the shocking revelation prior to the Sunday, October 8, premiere.
"Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" the Call Me Cait star said before the clip showed her chatting with Joe Francis, a longtime family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
"The s-- tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy," Joe claimed, hinting that Kim's infamous leaked video of her and then-boyfriend Ray J getting intimate was a publicity stunt in order to get her name in the headlines.
Later on, a source claimed Caitlyn didn't mean to diss the mom-of-four, as she believed it was the way the series was edited.