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Caitlyn Jenner Makes Rare Appearance on 'The Kardashians' Alongside Daughter Kendall Jenner

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Kendall Jenner was joined by Caitlyn Jenner on 'The Kardashians.'

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

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Caitlyn Jenner recently reunited with her daughter, Kendall Jenner, during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, giving fans another glimpse into their family dynamic.

The reunion featured a mix of heartwarming and slightly awkward moments as the father-daughter duo spent time together.

This wasn't Caitlyn's first appearance on the reality series. She previously appeared in Season 7, Episode 2, joining the family for a farewell dinner at Kris Jenner's former Hidden Hills home.

This time, Caitlyn's visit coincided with a special occasion for Kendall, who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her horses.

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Caitlyn Asks Kendall About Her Love Life

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Image of Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn expressed curiosity about Kendall's love life.

The Kardashian-Jenner family's complicated love lives have long been a topic of conversation, and during the latest episode, Caitlyn wasted no time questioning her daughter about her romantic life.

"So since I never get to know, how's the love life? I never know what's going on, I'm always the last to know," Caitlyn asked.

Kendall, 30, appeared caught off guard by the unexpected question but kept her response brief. When Caitlyn followed up by asking whether she was doing okay, the model confidently replied, "I am so okay it's unbelievable."

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An Egg Sandwich Comment Leaves Kendall Speechless

Image of Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner
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Caitlyn's comment made Kendall a little uncomfortable.

The conversation took another awkward turn when Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick joined Caitlyn and Kendall for lunch.

While eating an egg sandwich, Caitlyn made a censored N---- joke after the yolk spilled out, leaving Kendall stunned.

"Dad, oh my God," Kendall exclaimed.

"I don't think I've ever heard you say that. I could've lived my whole life without hearing you say that," the model added.

Scott, however, found Caitlyn's unexpected remark hilarious.

"I love it. Actually, I could've not lived my whole life without it, because I used to get in so much trouble for saying those jokes," he responded.

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'It's an Emotional and Beautiful Day'

Image of Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner
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The supermodel was happy to have her dad on her special day.

Despite the awkward moments, the day held special significance for Kendall, who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her horses at the property and wanted Caitlyn by her side for the occasion.

"My dad is coming because she knows how important it is to me to have my horses show up today for the first time," Kendall explained in a confessional. "It's an emotional and beautiful day."

The model later reflected on why sharing the milestone with Caitlyn meant so much to her.

"To have my dad there to share that with, I know that those things are important to her and she can really recognize how special it is," Kendall shared.

As for the inappropriate humor, Kendall acknowledged that Scott was more than happy to play along with Caitlyn's unexpected remarks, though she preferred to stay out of it.

"They can have all the fun they want. I just don't know if I care to be a part of it — or hear it," she admitted.

Caitlyn's Previous Appearance on 'The Kardashians'

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Caitlyn publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Kris previously invited Caitlyn to a family dinner during Season 7 of The Kardashians, giving the former couple an opportunity to reflect on the memories they shared during their marriage and the years they spent raising their family together.

"It's only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight too because she actually was part of all those amazing memories," Kris explained. "It wasn't just my house — it was our house."

Kendall also appreciated her mother's decision to include Caitlyn in the gathering.

"At the end of the day, it's really nice to have her around," the star shared.

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