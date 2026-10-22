Caitlyn Jenner Makes Rare Appearance on 'The Kardashians' Alongside Daughter Kendall Jenner

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner recently reunited with her daughter, Kendall Jenner, during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, giving fans another glimpse into their family dynamic. The reunion featured a mix of heartwarming and slightly awkward moments as the father-daughter duo spent time together. This wasn't Caitlyn's first appearance on the reality series. She previously appeared in Season 7, Episode 2, joining the family for a farewell dinner at Kris Jenner's former Hidden Hills home. This time, Caitlyn's visit coincided with a special occasion for Kendall, who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her horses.

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Asks Kendall About Her Love Life

Source: MEGA Caitlyn expressed curiosity about Kendall's love life.

The Kardashian-Jenner family's complicated love lives have long been a topic of conversation, and during the latest episode, Caitlyn wasted no time questioning her daughter about her romantic life. "So since I never get to know, how's the love life? I never know what's going on, I'm always the last to know," Caitlyn asked. Kendall, 30, appeared caught off guard by the unexpected question but kept her response brief. When Caitlyn followed up by asking whether she was doing okay, the model confidently replied, "I am so okay it's unbelievable."

Article continues below advertisement

An Egg Sandwich Comment Leaves Kendall Speechless

Source: MEGA Caitlyn's comment made Kendall a little uncomfortable.

The conversation took another awkward turn when Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick joined Caitlyn and Kendall for lunch. While eating an egg sandwich, Caitlyn made a censored N---- joke after the yolk spilled out, leaving Kendall stunned. "Dad, oh my God," Kendall exclaimed. "I don't think I've ever heard you say that. I could've lived my whole life without hearing you say that," the model added. Scott, however, found Caitlyn's unexpected remark hilarious. "I love it. Actually, I could've not lived my whole life without it, because I used to get in so much trouble for saying those jokes," he responded.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It's an Emotional and Beautiful Day'

Source: MEGA The supermodel was happy to have her dad on her special day.

Despite the awkward moments, the day held special significance for Kendall, who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her horses at the property and wanted Caitlyn by her side for the occasion. "My dad is coming because she knows how important it is to me to have my horses show up today for the first time," Kendall explained in a confessional. "It's an emotional and beautiful day." The model later reflected on why sharing the milestone with Caitlyn meant so much to her. "To have my dad there to share that with, I know that those things are important to her and she can really recognize how special it is," Kendall shared. As for the inappropriate humor, Kendall acknowledged that Scott was more than happy to play along with Caitlyn's unexpected remarks, though she preferred to stay out of it. "They can have all the fun they want. I just don't know if I care to be a part of it — or hear it," she admitted.

Caitlyn's Previous Appearance on 'The Kardashians'

Source: MEGA Caitlyn publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015.