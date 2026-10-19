Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Share Rare PDA Moment at Museum Gala in L.A.
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi shared some rare PDA during a recent event in Los Angeles.
The model and actor are still very much erring on the side of discretion as their romance progresses, but they did snuggle up to each other at the Academy Museum Gala this past weekend.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Enjoyed Some PDA
On Saturday, October 17, both Jenner and Elordi attended the same event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
The two walked the red carpet separately, careful not to make their red carpet debut as a couple just yet. However, according to reports, they got cozy once inside the venue. They posed together at their dinner table and were really affectionate with each other.
Jenner stunned in a strapless black dress with white polka dots and her dark hair tightly pulled back, while Elordi flexed his own fashion muscles in a classic tux and bowtie, which he paired with a pair of superstar sunglasses even while inside.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Were Recently Spotted Together in Paris
Neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly confirmed their relationship, but the pair haven't exactly gone out of their way to hide their romance, either — even if they occasionally wish they could enjoy a little privacy.
During Paris Fashion Week in late September, they were spotted walking back to their hotel together, with Elordi trying his best to protect his reported girlfriend from photographers.
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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Relationship Timeline
The lovebirds seemingly started dating sometime around April of this year.
Since then, the couple has enjoyed several vacations together and even celebrated the Fourth of July side by side.
Back in May, a source said, "They're not trying to turn this into some big public thing. They enjoy spending time together in more private settings."
They added, "They want to keep things low-key while they're figuring things out naturally. Kendall really likes him though."
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romantic History
Before they got together, both the 818 founder and the Saltburn star had a handful of high-profile relationships.
Elordi has previously been linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King, his Euphoria costar Zendaya, model Kaia Gerber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Meanwhile, Jenner has been linked to pop star Harry Styles, boy band member Nick Jonas, NBA star Devin Booker and musical icon Bad Bunny.