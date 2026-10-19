or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Share Rare PDA Moment at Museum Gala in L.A.

Split of Kendall Jenner; Jacob Elordi.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi showed some subtle affection at a museum gala.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2026, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi shared some rare PDA during a recent event in Los Angeles.

The model and actor are still very much erring on the side of discretion as their romance progresses, but they did snuggle up to each other at the Academy Museum Gala this past weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Enjoyed Some PDA

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi got cozy at the Museum Gala.
Source: GIORGIA CARENA / MEGA; XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi got cozy at the Museum Gala.

On Saturday, October 17, both Jenner and Elordi attended the same event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The two walked the red carpet separately, careful not to make their red carpet debut as a couple just yet. However, according to reports, they got cozy once inside the venue. They posed together at their dinner table and were really affectionate with each other.

Jenner stunned in a strapless black dress with white polka dots and her dark hair tightly pulled back, while Elordi flexed his own fashion muscles in a classic tux and bowtie, which he paired with a pair of superstar sunglasses even while inside.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Were Recently Spotted Together in Paris

Photo of Kendall Jenner walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Kendall Jenner walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly confirmed their relationship, but the pair haven't exactly gone out of their way to hide their romance, either — even if they occasionally wish they could enjoy a little privacy.

During Paris Fashion Week in late September, they were spotted walking back to their hotel together, with Elordi trying his best to protect his reported girlfriend from photographers.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have vacationed together a bunch.
Source: @UDON_SHIN.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have vacationed together a bunch.

The lovebirds seemingly started dating sometime around April of this year.

Since then, the couple has enjoyed several vacations together and even celebrated the Fourth of July side by side.

Back in May, a source said, "They're not trying to turn this into some big public thing. They enjoy spending time together in more private settings."

They added, "They want to keep things low-key while they're figuring things out naturally. Kendall really likes him though."

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romantic History

Photo of Kendall Jenner previously dated basketball star Devin Booker.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Kendall Jenner previously dated basketball star Devin Booker.

Before they got together, both the 818 founder and the Saltburn star had a handful of high-profile relationships.

Elordi has previously been linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King, his Euphoria costar Zendaya, model Kaia Gerber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been linked to pop star Harry Styles, boy band member Nick Jonas, NBA star Devin Booker and musical icon Bad Bunny.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.