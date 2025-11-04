Caitlyn Jenner Skips Kendall Jenner's Birthday After Model Slammed Her Dad for Their 'Different Views'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Caitlyn Jenner skipped out on daughter Kendall Jenner’s milestone 30th birthday bash just weeks after the model opened up about the “different views” that caused tension between them.
Kendall celebrated the occasion with an extravagant beach party, where photos posted on Monday, November 3, showed she let loose with the closest people to her, including Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Caitlyn Jenner Was Absent From Kendall Jenner's Birthday Celebrations
Kourtney Kardashian and Caitlyn, 76, were noticeably missing from the photos. However, the Poosh founder, 46, was quick to make her presence known by commenting on Kim’s post, “FOMO miss u guys.”
Caitlyn has seemingly remained silent on her absence, but it’s not surprising given Kendall shared a rare update on her relationship with her father during the October 30 episode of the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians.
Kendall Said She Had 'Completely Different Views' From Caitlyn Jenner
"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," she explained. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."
Caitlyn and Kris Jenner Reunited on 'The Kardashians'
The confession followed an invitation from Kris, 69, to Caitlyn – her ex-spouse of 24 years – to say goodbye to their Hidden Hills, Calif., home of 15 years before putting it up for sale.
"It’s only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight, too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn’t just my house – it was our house,” the mom-of-six explained.
Kendall was shocked to see her mother and father reunite, considering how “distant” their relationship became after their split.
Kendall Jenner Was Shocked to See Her Parents' Reunion
Caitlyn's return during the episode marked her first appearance back on the family's reality TV series in years.
After Caitlyn and Kris announced their separation in 2013, the Olympic athlete came out as transgender two years later. Caitlyn's relationship with her family became more estranged in 2017 after the release of her tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
“I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t,” Kim, 45, told producers later in the episode. “I had such a great stepdad who raised me so none of those things that are said — even if twisted — are going to make me think differently of the life I had.”