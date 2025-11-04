or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Caitlyn Jenner Skips Kendall Jenner's Birthday After Model Slammed Her Dad for Their 'Different Views'

Photo of Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA; Hulu

Caitlyn Jenner seemingly snubbed her daughter Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday weeks after the model slammed their 'different views' and distant relationship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner skipped out on daughter Kendall Jenner’s milestone 30th birthday bash just weeks after the model opened up about the “different views” that caused tension between them.

Kendall celebrated the occasion with an extravagant beach party, where photos posted on Monday, November 3, showed she let loose with the closest people to her, including Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner Was Absent From Kendall Jenner's Birthday Celebrations

Photo of Caitlyn Jenner was noticeably absent from daughter Kendall Jenner's birthday celebrations.
Source: Hulu

Caitlyn Jenner was noticeably absent from daughter Kendall Jenner's birthday celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian and Caitlyn, 76, were noticeably missing from the photos. However, the Poosh founder, 46, was quick to make her presence known by commenting on Kim’s post, “FOMO miss u guys.”

Caitlyn has seemingly remained silent on her absence, but it’s not surprising given Kendall shared a rare update on her relationship with her father during the October 30 episode of the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Said She Had 'Completely Different Views' From Caitlyn Jenner

Photo of Kendall Jenner admitted she got 'frustrated' with Caitlyn Jenner, pointing at their 'different views.'
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner admitted she got 'frustrated' with Caitlyn Jenner, pointing at their 'different views.'

"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," she explained. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner Reunited on 'The Kardashians'

Photo of Kris Jenner invited her ex-husband to say goodbye to their Hidden Hills, Calif., home.
Source: Hulu

Kris Jenner invited her ex-husband to say goodbye to their old Hidden Hills, Calif., home.

The confession followed an invitation from Kris, 69, to Caitlyn – her ex-spouse of 24 years – to say goodbye to their Hidden Hills, Calif., home of 15 years before putting it up for sale.

"It’s only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight, too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn’t just my house – it was our house,” the mom-of-six explained.

Kendall was shocked to see her mother and father reunite, considering how “distant” their relationship became after their split.

Kendall Jenner Was Shocked to See Her Parents' Reunion

Photo of Kendall Jenner revealed she was shocked to see her parent's reunion.
Source: Hulu

Kendall Jenner revealed she was shocked to see her parent's reunion.

Caitlyn's return during the episode marked her first appearance back on the family's reality TV series in years.

After Caitlyn and Kris announced their separation in 2013, the Olympic athlete came out as transgender two years later. Caitlyn's relationship with her family became more estranged in 2017 after the release of her tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

“I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t,” Kim, 45, told producers later in the episode. “I had such a great stepdad who raised me so none of those things that are said — even if twisted — are going to make me think differently of the life I had.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.