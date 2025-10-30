or
Kendall Jenner Gives Rare Update on Relationship With 'Lonely' Dad Caitlyn: 'We Have Completely Different Views'

Photo of Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner dished on the status of her relationship with dad Caitlyn as they reunited on 'The Kardashians.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner admitted to butting heads with dad Caitlyn.

During the Thursday, October 30, episode of The Kardashians, the model, 29, gave rare insight into her tense relationship with the 76-year-old.

Although Kendall insisted she gets along with the former Olympian, she recognized that their interactions will always be awkward, especially if her mom, Kris, is around.

Image of Caitlyn Jenner and her daughter Kendall are on good terms.
Source: Hulu/Disney

Caitlyn Jenner and her daughter Kendall are on good terms.

In Thursday's episode of the Hulu series, the momager, 69, invited Caitlyn to bid farewell to their Hidden Hills, Calif., home after 15 years, before putting it up for sale.

"About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn and I said, 'What are you doing?' Of course, she said, 'I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News,'" Kris explained. "I said, ‘Of course you are.'"

She added, "It’s only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight, too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn’t just my house – it was our house."

Source: @thetvandmoviequeen/TikTok

Caitlyn Jenner made her first appearance on 'The Kardashians.'

Her ex's arrival came as a surprise to the children.

"Your dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house," Kris said while holding hands with her family in a circle before dinner.

Kendall was surprised to see her parents reunite, knowing how "distant" their relationship is.

"My mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings in the past, so it makes me happy that Kylie and I didn’t have to ask for my dad to be invited and that my mom just thought it was a good idea," she expressed.

"I don’t know if my parents will ever be best friends again, but this is definitely a great first step," the Kylie Cosmetics founder added.

Kendall Jenner

Image of The Kardashian-Jenner family is selling their Hidden Hills home.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family is selling their Hidden Hills home.

In her confessional, the Victoria's Secret Angel elaborated on where she stands with Caitlyn.

"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," she said. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Caitlyn Jenner Making for Good TV

Source: BBC/YouTube

Kim Kardashian spoke about Caitlyn Jenner on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

During the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show, Kim Kardashian gave rare commentary on Caitlyn, specifically, giving her credit for extending their reality show for two extra seasons.

"The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!" she joked.

