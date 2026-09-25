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Caleb Flynn’s Mistress Breaks Down on Stand While Reading Chilling 'I Want to Kill Her' Texts

Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner
Source: @lawandcrimetrials/YOUTUBE

Accused 'American Idol' killer Caleb Flynn's ex-mistress got emotional in court.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

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On the sixth day of Caleb Flynn's murder trial, his former mistress, Alleigha Botner, became emotional on the stand while reading text messages that detailed their shared animosity toward Flynn's wife, Ashley Flynn.

Prosecutors presented more than 107,000 text messages from their relationship to establish motive, alleging that Caleb staged Ashley's murder to make it look like it occurred during a home invasion.

The 40-year-old former American Idol contestant and church youth pastor is accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife, Ashley.

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What Happened to Ashley Flynn?

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photo of Caleb Flynn appeared on 'American Idol' in 2013.
Source: @lawandcrimetrials/YOUTUBE

Caleb Flynn appeared on 'American Idol' in 2013.

Caleb appeared on Season 12 of American Idol in 2013. During his audition, he won a "Golden Ticket" to advance to Hollywood Week but was ultimately cut before the live voting rounds.

On February 16, Ashley — a beloved middle school teacher and volleyball coach — was shot twice in the back of the head while sleeping in her bed at the family's Tipp City, OH, home. The couple's two young daughters, ages 9 and 11, were asleep in the house at the time.

Caleb called 911 at around 2:30 a.m., claiming he was in another room and that an intruder had broken into the home and killed his wife.

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photo of Caleb Flynn is accused of murdering his wife, Ashley, so he could be with his mistress.
Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/ FACEBOOK

Caleb Flynn is accused of murdering his wife, Ashley, so he could be with his mistress.

However, prosecutors allege that he thoroughly staged the crime scene to mimic a burglary to make himself look like a victim.

The prosecution argues that Caleb killed his wife to escape his marriage without losing his financial security, full custody of his daughters, his lucrative job at his wife's family business and his role as a worship leader.

Specifically, prosecutors point to an active, year-and-a-half-long extramarital affair Caleb was having with Alleigha, a 24-year-old church intern.

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The Shocking Text Messages

photo of Caleb Flynn's mistress once texted him, 'I want to kill her.'
Source: @lawandcrimetrials/YOUTUBE

Caleb Flynn's mistress once texted him, 'I want to kill her.'

The state introduced the text messages exchanged between Caleb and Alleigha. The transcripts detailed graphic mutual hatred for Ashley and violent fantasies about her death, and messages from Caleb explicitly stating he was "willing to sacrifice" his children to be with Alleigha.

"As time went on, Botner issued directives; she admitted it. There were ultimatums; there were time dates. He had to leave his wife. He had to get rid of her. He had to do something,” said CNN’s Jean Casarez.

“I didn’t mean it,” a “very emotional” Alleigha said before reading her text message: “I want to kill her, Caleb.”

Alleigha continued, “He said, ‘That makes two of us.'”

Hours before the murder, Caleb allegedly texted his lover: "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow."

Caleb Flynn Plead Not Guilty

photo. ofCaleb Flynn faces life in prison if found guilty of murdering his wife.
Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/ FACEBOOK

Caleb Flynn faces life in prison if found guilty of murdering his wife.

Caleb has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and witness intimidation.

His defense attorneys argue that, despite the charges of felonious assault and evidence tampering, the facts are disputed. While their client is guilty of being a dishonest husband and making terrible personal decisions, the state has no direct physical evidence linking him to the crime.

Notably, the murder weapon has never been recovered (though authorities noted a firearm he kept in his pickup truck went missing around the time of the killing). The trial remains ongoing in Miami County, OH, where he faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

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