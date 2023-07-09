Why Calocurb, a Natural Supplement From a New Zealand Plant, Is Going Viral
While recent headlines and a viral TikTok have touted Berberine as a natural alternative to Ozempic and Wegovy, there are still a number of unanswered questions. Meanwhile, Calocurb, a natural supplement derived from a New Zealand plant, is the true safe, natural solution to help manage cravings and appetite.
Using Amarasate, a natural extract, Calocurb suppresses appetite in pill form as opposed to injection, and without the harmful side effects.
“I couldn’t believe the difference it made in my life, it took away the cravings and ‘hangry’feelings in my mind and allowed me to focus on other things rather than what I could or could not eat,” said Calocurb CEO, Sarah Kennedy. “For me, it was all about finding that balanced, healthy relationship with food I’ve been looking for.”
Amarasate is mixed with rosemary and other natural ingredients to create the capsule. The capsules are vegan and gluten-free, and all-natural with no caffeine so it does not make you jittery.
“Calocurb helps manage hunger, snacking, overeating & cravings,” says the company website.
The appetite suppressant works to minimize cravings, while still allowing you to eat whatever you want. The clinical trial was randomized, double-blind and placebo controlled, with human participants, unlike some competitors.
“The study showed that when Amarasate® was delivered to the duodenum, participants ate, on average, 944kJ (226 calories) less than with placebo over 3.5 hours,” says the study. “This equates to an 18% drop in overall energy intake over that period.”
These results come from a scientific phenomenon from Amarasate – a bitter extract that causes you to be less hungry. Dr. Edward Walker, chief scientist at the New Zealand Plant and Food Research, explained how it works to the Daily Mail.
“If you have something very bitter, and you put it on your tongue. You want to split that out, right?” he said. “If you get something very bitter, and you put that down past your stomach into your top of your small intestine [you won't want to eat anymore].”
This leads to smaller portions and less caloric intake. And the results speak for themselves.
Heino Jansen from New Plymouth, New Zealand told the Daily Mail, “There's absolutely, there’s no doubt [CaloCurb changed my life]...I definitely changed it for the better.”
At $60 a bottle for 90 pills, this affordable option stands in stark contrast to the $1,000 price tag on alternatives.
“It’s not our fault we overeat,” says Kennedy. “However, we can control the quality of what we put into our bodies, and we have a responsibility– to both our bodies and our wallets– to choose the options that are effective, safe, and healthy.”