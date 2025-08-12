Calvin Harris 'Gutted' After Pet Cockerel Was 'Murdered' by 'Idiot Neighbors' Dogs

Article continues below advertisement

Calvin Harris is devastated after his pet cockerel was “murdered” by his neighbors’ dogs. “Raised this lad from chick to a majestic cockerel,” Harris, 41, shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 12, alongside a photo of him smiling with his beloved bird. “Murdered by the idiot neighbours' grimey dogs. Absolutely gutted.” “RIP Smokey, we love you,” the DJ signed off with a sad face emoji.

The sad news comes weeks after the “We Found Love” hitmaker announced that he welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope. "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!" Harris captioned a carousel of photos on July 20. “My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rumors first ignited that Hope, 35, was carrying the couple’s first child in April, after the TV host could be seen stroking her stomach through a cream bodycon dress as she conducted an interview with actress Florence Pugh. Weeks later, Hope confirmed the news by sharing photos via Instagram with her baby bump on full display. “Lots going on,” she captioned the post, which was reshared to Instagram Stories.

The couple is known for keeping their relationship private. Although Hope and Harris have known each other for years, they didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until several months after their 2023 wedding. "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I'm keeping my private life private," Hope told Hello! Magazine in October 2022. "I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

