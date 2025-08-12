or
Calvin Harris 'Gutted' After Pet Cockerel Was 'Murdered' by 'Idiot Neighbors' Dogs

International DJ Calvin Harris was ‘gutted’ after announcing that his cherished pet cockerel was reportedly ‘murdered’ by his neighbors' ‘grimey dogs.’

Aug. 12 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Calvin Harris is devastated after his pet cockerel was “murdered” by his neighbors’ dogs.

“Raised this lad from chick to a majestic cockerel,” Harris, 41, shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 12, alongside a photo of him smiling with his beloved bird. “Murdered by the idiot neighbours' grimey dogs. Absolutely gutted.”

“RIP Smokey, we love you,” the DJ signed off with a sad face emoji.

Calvin Harris Mourned His 'Majestic Cockerel'

The sad news comes weeks after the “We Found Love” hitmaker announced that he welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope.

"20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!" Harris captioned a carousel of photos on July 20. “My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah ❤️❤️❤️.”

Calvin Harris Welcomed His First Child in July

Rumors first ignited that Hope, 35, was carrying the couple’s first child in April, after the TV host could be seen stroking her stomach through a cream bodycon dress as she conducted an interview with actress Florence Pugh.

Weeks later, Hope confirmed the news by sharing photos via Instagram with her baby bump on full display. “Lots going on,” she captioned the post, which was reshared to Instagram Stories.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Are Known to Be Private

The couple is known for keeping their relationship private. Although Hope and Harris have known each other for years, they didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until several months after their 2023 wedding.

"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I'm keeping my private life private," Hope told Hello! Magazine in October 2022. "I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Vick Hope Admits She's a 'Swiftie'

Before his marriage to Hope, Harris was known for his relationship with Taylor Swift. The former couple dated from 2015 to 2016 after being introduced by Ellie Goulding.

Hope has admitted to being a Swiftie, joking that she listens to the pop star when her husband isn’t around.

“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope said during the April 8 episode of the “Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie” radio show. “That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”

