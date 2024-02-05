Taylor Swift Walks by Ex-Boyfriend Calvin Harris 'Like He Doesn't Exist' at 2024 Grammy Awards: Photos
Taylor Swift might go "Back to December," but she doesn’t want to head back to the time period of February 2015-May 2016, when she dated her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.
On Sunday night, February 4, the pop icon experienced an awkward moment with Harris at the 2024 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., and fans, of course, couldn’t keep themselves from commenting on it.
The pair didn’t directly interact with one another, however, Swifties were quick to notice every time both of the artists in the same camera angle shot.
At one point, Harris’ side-profile could be seen in a photo captured of Swift standing in a stunning white gown and black gloves during CBS’ televised broadcast of the awards show.
In the picture, Harris — who attended the event with his wife, Vick Hope — was seen clapping in a fancy suit and tie while his back was turned to his ex-girlfriend.
"This is still the closest Calvin Harris has ever been to being on Reputation," a social media user joked of the moment via X (formerly named Twitter), in reference to Swift's 2017 album.
Another individual also shared meme of Harris and Swift at the awards show, writing "Taylor walking by Calvin Harris like he doesn’t exit," alongside a video of the "Enchanted" singer walking to her table at the start of the evening.
Swift and the Scottish DJ were both in attendance at the 2024 Grammys as nominees in separate categories.
The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, which was also nominated for Album of the Year, and her hit song "Anti-Hero" received nominations for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Best Song of the Year and Best Record of the Year.
She was additionally nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the remix of her track "Karma" featuring Ice Spice.
Harris' song "Miracle" featuring Ellie Goulding was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording, though Kylie Minogue won the award.
Upon accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift surprised fans with a shocking announcement — the release date for her new album Tortured Poet's Department, which drops on April 19.
"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I ever told you that," the blonde beauty joked upon accepting her award.