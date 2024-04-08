Calvin Harris' Wife Admits She 'Listens' to 'a Couple of' Taylor Swift Songs as 'Soon' as Her Husband 'Goes Away'
Calvin Harris can't get away from his ex Taylor Swift!
In a new interview, the DJ's wife, Vick Hope, admitted she's a Swiftie.
“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope, 34, said during the Monday, April 8, episode of the “Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie” radio show. “That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”
Hope's secret comes a few months after she and Harris, 39, got married in England after more than one year of dating.
The two go way back, and Vick apparently rejected Harris when he first asked her back out in 2007.
"It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date," she revealed to You magazine. "We still laugh about it now."
The pair eventually made their way back to one another. In August 2022, Vick said she's "the happiest I've ever been" during an interview with Waitrose's Weekend magazine.
"It sounds so gushing, but I've worked out what makes me happy… It just takes time — it's about getting older, and surrounding yourself with the right people and the right things… and to just try to have fun. Life is too short," she shared at the time.
Meanwhile, Harris dated Swift, 34, for 15 months between 2015 and 2016 after being introduced by Ellie Goulding.
The former flames eventually went their separate ways, with Harris confirming the split in September 2016.
“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself," he told GQ at the time.
Harris and the pop star had their fair share of drama, as Swift's rep confirmed she cowrote his hit track "This Is What You Came For." (The "Cruel Summer" songstress used the moniker Nils Sjöberg.)
“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Harris later wrote in a series of since-deleted posts via X, formerly known as Twitter, and even referred to the blonde babe moving on with Tom Hiddleston. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”
Harris claimed he “wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals, adding: “And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. And she sings on a little bit of it too — Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.”
Now that Harris is officially off the market, Swift is in a new relationship with Travis Kelce.
According to the football star, 34, they're happier than ever.
"We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Kelce said of how they prioritize their romance.