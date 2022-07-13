Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Are Discussing 'Having Another Child,' Insider Dishes, Pair 'Looking Into Surrogate Options'

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are mulling over adding to their family, an insider told Us Weekly.

“Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the source said of the pair, who got married in 2015 and share daughter Raddix. “Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter.”

“They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” the insider revealed. “The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”