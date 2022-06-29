Back In Business!Jamie Foxx Reveals Tom Brady Helped Cameron Diaz 'Un-Retire' From Acting
Once dominating Hollywood as one of the most sought-after actresses in the business, Cameron Diaz hasn't hit the big screen since she took what led to a nearly ten year break from acting starting in 2014.
As she steps out of retirement for her new Netflix flick Back in Action, it's been revealed it was none other than Jamie Foxx and football legend Tom Brady who helped inspire her when she struggled with nerves over sliding back into the spotlight.
"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx tweeted on Wednesday, June 29, along with audio of part of a phone call between himself and Diaz. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION—our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"
"Thanks for calling. I'm so anxious right now. I'm like pacing the room," the Charlie's Angels star confesses to the Beat Shazam host in the leaked call. "I feel excited but I don't know how to do this, ya know?"
"I understand," Foxx responds. "Listen. I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this."
Moments later, Diaz finds herself on a three-way phone call with the famed NFL quarterback himself. "I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire," Brady chimes in on the conversation. "I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," he adds comically, to which Diaz replies, "Honestly. [You're] exactly what I needed."
The Mask actress previously opened up on how her career took a toll on her time she spent with her family in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents.
"You only have 100 percent, we don't have two 100 percent. Right?" she reflected at the time. "So you've got to break up that 100 percent... How much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career? I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."