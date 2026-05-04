Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 3 and Reveal His Unique Name: 'So Blessed'
May 4 2026, Updated 7:44 a.m. ET
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are now parents to three kids!
On Monday, May 4, the rocker revealed the exciting news via Instagram.
"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!👊❤️We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!🙏🙏having a blast ❤️Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴☠️," he captioned the post.
The actress herself also commented, writing, "✨❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨."
Others joined in, with one writing, "The best parents! All a blessing to watch @benjaminmadden @camerondiaz love you all SO much❤️🧿❤️🧿."
Another said: "Congratulations Benji and Cameron ❤️❤️❤️," while a third added, "Yessss!!!! This is amazing! Congrats fam!! 🖤✨"
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The couple, who got married in January 2015, are also parents to Raddix Wildflower Madden, 6, and son Cardinal Madden, 2.
The blonde beauty has been open about having children later in life.
“The women who have children my age are like, literally 20 years younger and that's an interesting place to be because I'm not that age,” she said during a March 2022 interview with BBC Radio 2's Michelle Visage. “And that's totally OK. But I want to feel vital like that for my child.”
Prior to that, while speaking to Naomi Campbell, she joked about living beyond 100 to be there for her children.
“When you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice,” she said. “You really have to work hard for it. The only pressure for me is like I have to live to be, like 107, you know? So no pressure!”
She also previously spoke about why her marriage to the Good Charlotte singer works.
“Therapy is a big thing in our family,” she quipped. “It’s what we depend on.”
“To not do the same thing over and over again, trying to figure out if doing it again will make it work this time. Going, like, ‘Why didn’t it work? How can I make it work? What’s my part? What’s the other person’s work?’" she said during an episode of his "Artist Friendly" podcast,