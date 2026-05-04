Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 3 and Reveal His Unique Name: 'So Blessed'

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Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are now parents to three kids! On Monday, May 4, the rocker revealed the exciting news via Instagram.

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Source: @benjaminmadden/Instagram The pair shared the news on Instagram.

"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!👊❤️We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!🙏🙏having a blast ❤️Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴‍☠️," he captioned the post.

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Source: @benjaminmadden/Instagram The duo got married in 2015.

The actress herself also commented, writing, "✨❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨." Others joined in, with one writing, "The best parents! All a blessing to watch @benjaminmadden @camerondiaz love you all SO much❤️🧿❤️🧿." Another said: "Congratulations Benji and Cameron ❤️❤️❤️," while a third added, "Yessss!!!! This is amazing! Congrats fam!! 🖤✨"

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Source: @benjaminmadden/Instagram Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share three kids.

The couple, who got married in January 2015, are also parents to Raddix Wildflower Madden, 6, and son Cardinal Madden, 2. The blonde beauty has been open about having children later in life. “The women who have children my age are like, literally 20 years younger and that's an interesting place to be because I'm not that age,” she said during a March 2022 interview with BBC Radio 2's Michelle Visage. “And that's totally OK. But I want to feel vital like that for my child.”

Source: mega The couple go to therapy.