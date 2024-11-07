Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Relationship Timeline: From Instant Chemistry to a Lasting Marriage
May 2014: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Met for the First Time
In May 2014, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden began dating shortly after their meeting at an event.
Speaking about the moment she saw the rocker for the first time, the Vanilla Sky actress said they found each other when they "were in the same room" because of Joel Madden and Nicole Richie.
"I was, like, 'How come I didn't see him before?'" asked Cameron.
Nicole later set them up, and the duo struck up a romance immediately after.
October 2014: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Sparked Engagement Rumors
Months after Cameron and Benji launched their relationship, they sparked engagement rumors after fans spotted the Gangs of New York star wearing a ring.
December 2014: They Confirmed Their Engagement
Multiple sources confirmed Cameron and Benji's engagement to different news outlets, stating that The Madden Brothers member popped the question before the holiday season.
"Everyone thinks it's wild but are so happy for them," one insider told Us Weekly. "Benji always tends to fall in love easily, but this time it's for real, and he landed a great girl. They obviously both make each other incredibly happy, and there's nothing better than that."
Meanwhile, a source revealed to People, "Her mom is a fan of him as well and gave her blessing."
January 2015: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Tied the Knot
A few weeks after their engagement, Cameron and Benji exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home.
"We couldn't be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends," the couple penned in a joint statement to People.
Around 100 people reportedly attended the nuptials.
May 2016: Cameron Diaz Gushed About Her Marriage to Benji Madden
- Dashing Ben Affleck Dresses To The Nines For Malibu Lunch With Fiancée Jennifer Lopez & Her Mom
- More Than Friends? Camila Cabello and Drake Fuel Dating Rumors While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos — Photo
- Kendall Jenner Plays 'TONSIL HOCKEY' With Bad Bunny As The Pair Become Hollywood's Hot New Couple: Does Ex Devin Booker Know?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Speaking on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Charlie's Angels actress revealed her union with Benji helped her grow further.
"Someone asked me, 'What's your favorite thing about being married?' and I said, 'I just learned so much about myself. I didn't know these things. I would have never known them if I didn't have my husband to help me," said Cameron.
Cameron added, "And they said, 'What's the worst thing about being married?' It's like, 'Well I learned all these things about myself that I wish I didn't know. And I wouldn't have learned them if I didn't get married.' So it's a double-edged sword."
December 2019: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Became First-Time Parents
On December 30, 2019, Cameron and Benji welcomed their first child, Raddix Madden.
"It's the best, best, best part of my life," she said of her motherhood journey during an Instagram Live with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power. "I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time. It's so great. I'm just thrilled."
Cameron later appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon during which she declared their daughter "is the best thing that ever happened" to her and Benji.
May 2020: Benji Madden Honored First-Time Mom Cameron Diaz
To mark Cameron's first Mother's Day, the Paris, Not France star posted a lengthy Instagram update in which he expressed his gratitude to his wife for "making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday."
"6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted," part of the caption read.
December 2023: Cameron Diaz Revealed Their Sleeping Habits
In her interview on Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's podcast "Lipstick on the Rim," Cameron spoke about her relationship with Benji and normalizing "separate bedrooms."
"To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations," said the Bad Teacher star.
March 2024: They Welcomed Their Second Child
Months after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary, Cameron and Benji announced the birth of their second son, Cardinal Madden.
They wrote on Instagram, "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"