Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Relationship Timeline: From Instant Chemistry to a Lasting Marriage

In May 2014, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden began dating shortly after their meeting at an event.

Speaking about the moment she saw the rocker for the first time, the Vanilla Sky actress said they found each other when they "were in the same room" because of Joel Madden and Nicole Richie.

"I was, like, 'How come I didn't see him before?'" asked Cameron.

Nicole later set them up, and the duo struck up a romance immediately after.