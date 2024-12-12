Cameron Diaz Admits Going to Therapy With Benji Madden Is a 'Big Thing' in Their Marriage: 'It's What We Depend On'
Cameron Diaz has kept her personal life out of the spotlight since marrying Benji Madden in 2015, but the actress was an open book about their relationship when she appeared on the Wednesday, December 11, episode of her brother-in-law Joel Madden's "Artist Friendly" podcast.
The actress, 52, admitted going to therapy with her husband, 45, is a "big thing" in their marriage, spilling, "It’s what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it."
The mother-of-two explained that when they're sitting with a third party, they answer things like, "Why didn’t it work? How can I make it work? What’s my part? What’s the other person’s work?"
The Charlie's Angels star said she and the rocker feel more "self-aware" because of therapy and insisted they're now "a little bit more equipped to hopefully come out with a different outcome" the next time an issue pops up.
Diaz noted therapy only works for couples if both parties "want to do it."
"You can’t be in a marriage and have a family if … both people are not 100 percent every day," she insisted. "Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100."
- Nicole Richie Admits 'Very Shy' Husband Joel Madden 'Didn’t Speak' to Her the Night They First Met
- Hilary Duff Trolls Followers With 'Date Night Part 2' After Having A Night Out With Husband Matthew Koma, Ex Boyfriend Joel Madden & Wife Nicole Richie
- 'Serious Growing Pains': Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso Are 'Struggling' As The Actor Is Seen Without His Wedding Ring
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"If you’re mad [at] each other and don’t want to see each other [or] sick of each other, it’s still 100 percent commitment to the marriage and to the partnership and getting things in the family," the blonde beauty continued. "If it’s not 100 percent it just doesn’t work if one person is at a deficit."
Joel agreed, revealing he also goes to therapy with wife Nicole Richie.
"Either resolve something or create a new understanding of a new process together," the singer shared. "It’s like going into the gym and learning new moves, building on strength."
While Diaz returned to acting after a long hiatus — her movie Back in Action hits Netflix in January — she's still more focused on being a mother to her and Benji's two kids.
"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood," one insider told a news outlet earlier this year. "She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."
The spouses welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019 and announced the arrival of their second child, son Cardinal, this past March.
"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" she gushed on social media. "For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute [sic] ☺️. We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."