Cameron Diaz Admits Going to Therapy With Benji Madden Is a 'Big Thing' in Their Marriage: 'It's What We Depend On'

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got engaged in 2014 after less than a year of dating.

Cameron Diaz has kept her personal life out of the spotlight since marrying Benji Madden in 2015, but the actress was an open book about their relationship when she appeared on the Wednesday, December 11, episode of her brother-in-law Joel Madden 's "Artist Friendly" podcast.

The mother-of-two explained that when they're sitting with a third party, they answer things like, "Why didn’t it work? How can I make it work? What’s my part? What’s the other person’s work?"

The actress, 52, admitted going to therapy with her husband , 45, is a "big thing" in their marriage, spilling, "It’s what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it."

The Charlie's Angels star said she and the rocker feel more "self-aware" because of therapy and insisted they're now "a little bit more equipped to hopefully come out with a different outcome" the next time an issue pops up.

Diaz noted therapy only works for couples if both parties "want to do it."

"You can’t be in a marriage and have a family if … both people are not 100 percent every day," she insisted. "Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100."