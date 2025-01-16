Cameron Diaz Shocks Jamie Foxx When She Says Humans Will End Up Living on Mars Because 'Elon Musk Is Our President'
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz had a wide-ranging chat while sitting down for an interview to promote their upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action.
While they first covered topics like working together and their mutual bad habit of cursing, the dad-of-two's jaw dropped when the blonde beauty discussed her theories on aliens and referenced Elon Musk.
On Complex's "GOAT Talk," Diaz, 52, expressed her belief that because of humans' affinity these days for staring at screens and typing on our phones, we'll soon morph into the stereotypical image of what people think aliens look like, with a "big head, big eyes" and "long dexterous fingers."
"And we all know that we're moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president," she quipped of President-elect Donald Trump's new righthand man, to which Foxx, 57, responded with a shocked face and his mouth wide open. "We're gonna end up on Mars, right?"
"When we get to Mars, we're really going to end up being like a completely different species," the mother-of-two insisted.
Diaz went onto explain that the same way humans dig up artifacts from thousands of years ago, the beings on Mars will one day discover things we use today.
"We will have all the technology that the aliens have that are visiting us here on the planet, and those aliens will be us traveling back in time to study who they were at any particular moment..." she shared. "They're us, basically."
"When you told me that, that f----- me up driving home," the "Blame It" vocalist replied.
Though Foxx seemed to think his costar's beliefs could be true, he admitted he doesn't believe in the Illuminati.
"If we’re supposed to be running this whole thing, how the f--- I get stopped by the cops the other day? Can the Illuminati come, tell him to get off my a--?" he joked, noting he's friends with A-listers like Jay-Z, who has been accused of being an Illuminati member.
The Oscar winner then clarified, "I love police officers."
In another joint interview where they belted out a made-up tune, the stars denied rumors they feuded on set of their latest flick.
"Back in action! Back in action! Satisfaction! We’re back in action. People don’t even realize how long we’ve been friends," the Ray lead chanted.
"It’s true," she replied. "Since we were in Any Given Sunday together, which was in 1999. And now, we’re back in action, baby!"