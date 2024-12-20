Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz Smack Down Feud Rumors With Adorable Duet About Their 25-Year Friendship
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz appeared to put pesky feud rumors to rest as they sang about their decades-long friendship in a sweet duet promoting their new Netflix movie, Back in Action.
"Back in action! Back in action! Satisfaction! We’re back in action," Foxx sang out before adding, "People don’t even realize how long we’ve been friends."
"It’s true. Since we were in ‘Any Given Sunday’ together, which was in 1999. And now, we’re back in action, baby!" she replied.
"And we've been friends since before Apple started making the iPod, and now they make the iPhone and not the iPod," he playfully sang back as he accompanied himself on the piano. "What else happened was Martha Stewart got super into weed and became best friends with Snoop [Dogg]."
The Mask star cut in, "I made four Shrek movies."
"We also did Annie together!" Foxx added. "We lived through so much. We lived through keyboard cat, pizza rat, NFTs, DVDs, corn kid, bean dad, Salt Bae, left shark, pink sauce, Grimace Shake and ‘the dress.'"
Diaz then quipped the viral dress was white and gold, while Foxx said it was black and blue.
"And now we are back together for another movie, and I am just so excited," Diaz concluded.
Their upcoming spy comedy, Back in Action, is directed by Seth Gordon and follows Diaz and Foxx, who play former government agents.
"Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," the Netflix summary reads.
It's set to premiere on Netflix on January 17.
As OK! previously reported, gossip swirled Foxx's alleged bad behavior on set made everyone "miserable" and caused her to want to quit her career in Hollywood. However, the Shrek actress denied the rumors on a December 2023 installment of the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast.
"You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'" she said. "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun."
While she admitted there were "hiccups" during filming, they were "natural things that happen."