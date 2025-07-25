or
Sizzling Beach Escapade: Camila Cabello and Billionaire Henry Chalhoub Turn Up the Heat in Ibiza

Images of Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello and Henry Chalhoub turned heads during their steamy Ibiza getaway.

July 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Camila Cabello and billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub didn't hold back during a passionate beach day in Ibiza, Spain, making headlines with their steamy getaway.

The "Havana" singer, 28, was caught engaging in some heavy PDA with Chalhoub, 29, as the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss while frolicking in the ocean in late July.

image of Camila Cabello and billionaire Henry Chalhoub wered spotted in Ibiza.
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello and billionaire Henry Chalhoub wered spotted in Ibiza.

Emerging from the waves, Cabello playfully climbed on top of her man on a nearby deck, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

Cabello flaunted her figure in a tiny black bikini, while Chalhoub sported a pair of camouflage swim trunks. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other, fully embracing their romance as they splashed around in the water.

image of Camila Cabello flaunted her figure in a tiny black bikini.
Source: @camila_cabello/INSTAGRAM

Camila Cabello flaunted her figure in a tiny black bikini.

She also took to Instagram to declare: “falling in love / reading fiction for hours / practicing guitar / eating every color of tomatoes / putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind 🍉👗🧴🩲🥟🍦."

Since rumors of their relationship surfaced in November 2024, the couple has embraced public affection. Sources first spotted the duo getting cozy at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia.

Camila Cabello

Witnesses couldn't help but notice their obvious chemistry, with gossip blog DeuMoxi reporting they were "all over each other."

By January, the couple took their whirlwind romance to St. Barts, where they continued to display their affection in the sun-kissed waters.

At one point during their beach romp, they took a break from the ocean and strolled hand-in-hand toward lounge chairs to dry off.

image of Camilla Cabello has been linked to Henry Junior Chalhoub since November 2024.
Source: MEGA

Camilla Cabello has been linked to Henry Junior Chalhoub since November 2024.

In March, Cabello and Chalhoub enjoyed a romantic getaway in Rome, where they were spotted stealing kisses while out for coffee.

The couple even made a stylish appearance at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week that same month, turning heads in coordinated black outfits from the front row.

image of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split after two years of dating.
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split after two years of dating.

Before this romance, Cabello was linked to Shawn Mendes, with whom she had a relationship from 2019 to 2021. However, they stirred reconciliation rumors in 2023, when Mendes called Cabello one of his "closest best friends" in an interview with the New York Times in October 2024.

