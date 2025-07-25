COUPLES Sizzling Beach Escapade: Camila Cabello and Billionaire Henry Chalhoub Turn Up the Heat in Ibiza Source: MEGA Camila Cabello and Henry Chalhoub turned heads during their steamy Ibiza getaway. OK! Staff July 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello and billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub didn't hold back during a passionate beach day in Ibiza, Spain, making headlines with their steamy getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Havana" singer, 28, was caught engaging in some heavy PDA with Chalhoub, 29, as the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss while frolicking in the ocean in late July.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello and billionaire Henry Chalhoub wered spotted in Ibiza.

Article continues below advertisement

Emerging from the waves, Cabello playfully climbed on top of her man on a nearby deck, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

Article continues below advertisement

Cabello flaunted her figure in a tiny black bikini, while Chalhoub sported a pair of camouflage swim trunks. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other, fully embracing their romance as they splashed around in the water.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @camila_cabello/INSTAGRAM Camila Cabello flaunted her figure in a tiny black bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

She also took to Instagram to declare: “falling in love / reading fiction for hours / practicing guitar / eating every color of tomatoes / putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind 🍉👗🧴🩲🥟🍦."

Article continues below advertisement

Since rumors of their relationship surfaced in November 2024, the couple has embraced public affection. Sources first spotted the duo getting cozy at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Witnesses couldn't help but notice their obvious chemistry, with gossip blog DeuMoxi reporting they were "all over each other."

Article continues below advertisement

By January, the couple took their whirlwind romance to St. Barts, where they continued to display their affection in the sun-kissed waters.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point during their beach romp, they took a break from the ocean and strolled hand-in-hand toward lounge chairs to dry off.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Camilla Cabello has been linked to Henry Junior Chalhoub since November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, Cabello and Chalhoub enjoyed a romantic getaway in Rome, where they were spotted stealing kisses while out for coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple even made a stylish appearance at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week that same month, turning heads in coordinated black outfits from the front row.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split after two years of dating.