Camila Cabello and Billionaire Heir Henry Junior Chalhoub 'Pretty Much Joined to the Hip' as Romance Heats Up
Pop powerhouse Camila Cabello is reportedly dating billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub, and things are heating up.
An insider spills the juicy details, revealing that the couple's relationship is far more serious than fans realize.
"They’ve been together more than six months," the source spilled to Life & Style.
The star-studded romance reportedly began in the tropical paradise of St. Barts.
"Camila really likes her privacy," the insider added.
But it seems the "Havana" singer, 28, is ready to share the love!
"Camila and Henry are pretty much joined at the hip these days," the source disclosed.
The source added: "She’s head over heels in love with him!"
Prior to this new romance, the brunette beauty was with Shawn Mendes for a few years before they finally called it quits in 2021. They later rekindled for a short period of time but ultimately went their separate ways.
While on "Call Her Daddy" in 2024, she was asked if she would reunite with an ex.
“I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan,” the former Fifth Harmony member said.
“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” she continued. “If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”
She then alluded to getting back together with Mendes for a brief period, saying she "opted for that route."
“It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment," Cabello said.
She also shared why they didn't go the distance.
“You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right,” she said. “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”