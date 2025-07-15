Camila Cabello Sizzles in Nearly Nude Look During Sultry Vacation: Photos
Camila Cabello is bringing the heat on vacation. The pop star showed off her sun-kissed glow and a barely-there outfit while living her best life on a dreamy Italian getaway.
Camila Cabello Looked Nearly Nude in Vacation Photos
“bruschetta? i hardly know her!” Cabello, 28, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, July 14. The photo series kicked off with the “Shameless” singer striking a glam pose in front of lush greenery, rocking an off-white tube top paired with a matching mini skirt.
The photo carousel only got steamier, with one sultry selfie showing Cabello looking nearly naked. The “Señorita” songstress smoldered in bold eyeliner and nude lips as her dark locks fell softly around her exposed shoulders.
Camila Cabello Posed Topless While Doing Her Makeup
Cabello wrapped up the post with a candid shot of herself doing her makeup in a stunning ocean-front suite. Keeping it real, the Cinderella actress was topless as she sat on the floor, using a travel-sized mirror and coffee table as she got ready.
Cabello’s steamy vacation comes days after she was spotted with her boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, on an Italian getaway on July 12. The couple was spotted enjoying a lunch date by the beach in Nerano, Italy, before they boarded a boat for a romantic ride on the sea. The former Fifth Harmony member sizzled in a red coverup over a black bikini, while Chalhoub, 39, looked casual in a black T-shirt and orange shorts.
Camila Cabello Has Been Spending the Summer With Her Boyfriend
Cabello and Chalhoub have yet to publicly address their relationship. The pair reportedly first crossed paths in November 2024 at an Elie Saab after-party in Saudi Arabia.
Chalhoub’s family founded the Dubai-based luxury fashion distributor Chalhoub Group, which works with several LVMH-owned brands — including Versace and Jimmy Choo — and was valued at $1.7 billion as of 2019. “For over seven decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East,” according to their official website.
Camila Cabello Is Known for Keeping Her Relationships Private
Before Chalhoub, Cabello was linked to A-listers like Austin Mahone, Austin Kevitch and Shawn Mendes, though she’s always kept her love life very private.
“I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part,” she explained in a March 2017 interview with Latina magazine. “Here’s my dream life: I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people. I don’t want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That’s not the kind of life I want to live.”