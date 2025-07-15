Camila Cabello Sizzles in Nearly Nude Look During Sultry Vacation: Photos

“bruschetta? i hardly know her!” Cabello, 28, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, July 14. The photo series kicked off with the “Shameless” singer striking a glam pose in front of lush greenery, rocking an off-white tube top paired with a matching mini skirt.

The photo carousel only got steamier, with one sultry selfie showing Cabello looking nearly naked. The “Señorita” songstress smoldered in bold eyeliner and nude lips as her dark locks fell softly around her exposed shoulders.