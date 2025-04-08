or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Models
OK LogoPHOTOS

Camille Kostek's Sultriest Moments: See the Hot Photos

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

Camille Kostek always leaves fans swooning over her sizzling snaps.

By:

April 8 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Camille Kostek Is Always on Fire

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

Camille Kostek gave fans a sneak peek of her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024' photoshoot.

In August 2024, Camille Kostek put on an eye-popping display in a sizzling multicolored bikini top and white bottom while posing behind a glass counter.

"Porto part two 💛🇵🇹 more behind the scenes captures shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024," she captioned the photoset.

Article continues below advertisement

Flaunting Her Sun-Kissed Skin

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

She showed off her natural beauty during a sunny getaway.

Kostek displayed her makeup-free look during a May 2024 trip to St. Thomas. In one snap, the Sports Illustrated beauty can be seen lying down on a beach towel, sporting a blue and white floral drawstring bikini top.

"Surprise!! my edit with @laporteswim is out now 🐚," Kostek announced. "while we drop this curated capsule with your new fav summer swim… we’ve been working since the start of the year on my personal designs with the team!!!! ….. whoops sorry @jodavenportcalica I can’t keep it a secret anymore!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Article continues below advertisement

Camille Kostek Channeled Her Inner Cowgirl

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

The model introduced 'cowgirl Camille' in a carousel of photos.

Yee-haw! Kostek turned up the heat when she rocked a cowboy getup — a straw hat, nude-colored bralette and patterned jeans — while in California in May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

She Turned Heads in a Sizzling Bikini

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

Camille Kostek showed off her curves during a St. Barts trip.

During a lavish St. Barts trip in January 2023, Kostek squeezed into a teal bikini with colorful beaded string and white pants. She also wore a white oversized button-down shirt that enticingly draped over her shoulders.

MORE ON:
Models

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Camille Kostek Set Pulses Racing

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

Camille Kostek donned a teeny tiny top in the snap.

The 33-year-old blonde beauty slipped into a skin-baring metallic silver outfit with a strapless, twisted tube that barely protected her chest. She showed off her ripped midsection in the mirror selfie while her curly hair framed her face.

"'I'll save this outfit for my next Miami trip'... so here we are 🧜‍♀️," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Dazzling in a Bathroom Selfie

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

Camille Kostek struck a pose as she captured the snap.

Kostek maintained minimal makeup in a December 2021 selfie, showcasing her natural beauty while sporting a chic light green, off-the-shoulder top.

Article continues below advertisement

Camille Kostek Exuded Confidence

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

She is dating retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski.

Kostek stepped out in a patterned bandana top and low-waist pants that accentuated her hourglass figure while in a resort in Mexico.

"grateful for on location jobs 🙏🌞," she shared in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Spending Time With Her Beau

camille kosteks sultriest photos
Source: @camillekostek/Instagram

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski first met in 2013.

"me and big foot 💛," she captioned a sweet photo of herself with Rob Gronkowski while on a sunny getaway in Miami, Fla., in 2021.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.