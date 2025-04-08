Camille Kostek's Sultriest Moments: See the Hot Photos
Camille Kostek Is Always on Fire
In August 2024, Camille Kostek put on an eye-popping display in a sizzling multicolored bikini top and white bottom while posing behind a glass counter.
"Porto part two 💛🇵🇹 more behind the scenes captures shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024," she captioned the photoset.
Flaunting Her Sun-Kissed Skin
Kostek displayed her makeup-free look during a May 2024 trip to St. Thomas. In one snap, the Sports Illustrated beauty can be seen lying down on a beach towel, sporting a blue and white floral drawstring bikini top.
"Surprise!! my edit with @laporteswim is out now 🐚," Kostek announced. "while we drop this curated capsule with your new fav summer swim… we’ve been working since the start of the year on my personal designs with the team!!!! ….. whoops sorry @jodavenportcalica I can’t keep it a secret anymore!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰."
Camille Kostek Channeled Her Inner Cowgirl
Yee-haw! Kostek turned up the heat when she rocked a cowboy getup — a straw hat, nude-colored bralette and patterned jeans — while in California in May 2024.
She Turned Heads in a Sizzling Bikini
During a lavish St. Barts trip in January 2023, Kostek squeezed into a teal bikini with colorful beaded string and white pants. She also wore a white oversized button-down shirt that enticingly draped over her shoulders.
Camille Kostek Set Pulses Racing
The 33-year-old blonde beauty slipped into a skin-baring metallic silver outfit with a strapless, twisted tube that barely protected her chest. She showed off her ripped midsection in the mirror selfie while her curly hair framed her face.
"'I'll save this outfit for my next Miami trip'... so here we are 🧜♀️," she wrote in the caption.
Dazzling in a Bathroom Selfie
Kostek maintained minimal makeup in a December 2021 selfie, showcasing her natural beauty while sporting a chic light green, off-the-shoulder top.
Camille Kostek Exuded Confidence
Kostek stepped out in a patterned bandana top and low-waist pants that accentuated her hourglass figure while in a resort in Mexico.
"grateful for on location jobs 🙏🌞," she shared in the post.
Spending Time With Her Beau
"me and big foot 💛," she captioned a sweet photo of herself with Rob Gronkowski while on a sunny getaway in Miami, Fla., in 2021.