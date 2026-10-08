TRUE CRIME NEWS According to Campus Police, Chi Phi Fraternity Brothers Met to Get on Same Page About Jane Doe Allegations and Told Student to Stay Quiet Source: CORNELLUNIVERSITY Chi Phi fraternity's leadership reportedly asked a potential witness to stay quiet. OK! Staff Oct. 8 2026, Updated 8:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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New revelations are surfacing in the Jane Doe case against the Cornell University fraternity. Per the latest updates from the campus police, the school's police department received a tip from an anonymous caller saying that the Chi Phi fraternity's leadership asked a potential witness to stay quiet. Apparently, this was done because "the reputation of all involved and the frat would be ruined" if details of the incident spread across campus, per the school records reviewed by ABC News.

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Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK The school's police department reportedly received a tip from an anonymous caller saying that the Chi Phi fraternity's leadership asked a potential witness to stay quiet.

Videos obtained by the outlet showed the Cornell investigators, in the following days, beginning to question witnesses about a potential cover-up by the fraternity brothers. "Chi Phi held a meeting essentially to get all of the men on the same page about what happened. I know for a fact there are group messages about the situation," one female student reportedly told investigators. The respective student also confided in the investigators that the fraternity brothers described the incident as a "consensual o---," but also expressed concern that it "would be bad for [their] image."

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One Frat Brother Denied That They Had Specific Meetings About It

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Videos obtained by the outlet showed the Cornell investigators, in the following days, beginning to question witnesses about a potential cover-up by the fraternity brothers.

However, when pressed by campus cops, one frat brother, who was not a part of the alleged rape incident, denied that they were having specific meetings about it. He said that the incident only came up informally during a meeting when the fraternity discussed their "brother of the week and idiots of the week." "We didn't have a meeting about it specifically," he said. "It was our weekly chapter meeting. We got through a bunch of stuff."

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What Happened In The Cornell 7 Case?

Source: UNSPLASH When pressed by campus cops, one frat brother, who was not a part of the alleged rape incident, denied that they were having specific meetings about it.

For those unversed, the girl at the center of this sexual assault case is an undergraduate student. Three weeks after the incident occurred, she made a complaint to campus police in November 2024 that she had been r---- by 8-10 men at the Chi Phi fraternity house. Since then, Cornell's board of trustees has tapped the law firm King & Spalding to conduct an investigation into the school's handling of Doe's allegation. This will notably be led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

All Accused Frat Brothers Denied The Allegations

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK All seven of the accused fraternity members have denied all wrongdoing.