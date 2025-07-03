Candace Cameron Bure Flaunts Toned Legs in Denim Shorts During 'Summer Check-In': Photos
Candace Cameron Bure's summer style is a smoke show! The actress had a "check-in" with fans where she showed off a killer ensemble, along with all of the fun things she's been doing now that the heat is on.
"Summer check-in. Are we thriving or just sweating?" Bure, 49, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos she shared on Wednesday, July 2.
Western Wear
Getting kicky! Bure started her post showing off her amazing legs in a pair of tiny cutoff denim shorts. She paired them with blue cowboy boots, a white tank top and a cream and floral western wear shirt.
Fans loved the former Hallmark Channel star's style. "That western inspired first shirt is adorable with the roses on it!" one person gushed in the comments section, while a second user asked, "Where is your western shirt from on the first picture? Love it all!"
In addition to her stylish look, Bure included photos of striped bikini top and matching yellow shorts along with sunglasses laid out next to a pool. Another photo showed a white straw Panama hat surrounded by striped short sleeved shirts.
"Please tell me this is a hint to your clothing line coming back?!?!" a fan asked, referring to the Full House alum's former QVC clothing line.
Flipping for Summer
In the post's only video, the Los Angeles native showed off her gymnastics skills by doing a perfect cartwheel on a golf course.
"Nice cartwheel. Love you, Candace!" one fan commented about her fun trick on the green grass.
Soaking Up the Sun
Bure showed how she really was sweating in a picture taken on her June vacation with husband Valeri Bure.
It showed her legs atop a teal towel on a beach lounger, with Valeri's seen next to her. Candace previously shared a photo of just her own legs in a June 11 Instagram post captioned, 'Vacation mode: ON."
During that trip, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star revealed that she wasn't taking any time off from her grueling fitness routines.
Candace included a video of her in the resort's gym doing arm pull downs. She also posed next to a stationary bike while showing off her bare ripped abs in a blush cropped athleisure top and black legging shorts.
"Always have time to squeeze in a workout," the Fuller House alum wrote over the snapshot.
Summer Reading
Candace's post wasn't all about fashion. She also included a photo of her summer reading, displaying a copy of her new book, 100 Days of Joy and Strength: A Daily Devotional Journey, sitting atop a towel on the beach.
In a recent interview, the devout Christian called the book "a very practical, easy way to guide you into reminding you that you're not alone."
"It's literally a couple of minutes every day," Candace said. "So, it's like two little pages. There's a reflective story that I'll tell that's a personal story, either something that has happened in my life or something that I observed, and then there's a Bible verse that goes with it, and it applies to that Bible verse."