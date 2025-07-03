Candace Cameron Bure Flaunts Toned Legs in Denim Shorts During 'Summer Check-In': Photos

Getting kicky! Bure started her post showing off her amazing legs in a pair of tiny cutoff denim shorts. She paired them with blue cowboy boots, a white tank top and a cream and floral western wear shirt.

Fans loved the former Hallmark Channel star's style. "That western inspired first shirt is adorable with the roses on it!" one person gushed in the comments section, while a second user asked, "Where is your western shirt from on the first picture? Love it all!"

In addition to her stylish look, Bure included photos of striped bikini top and matching yellow shorts along with sunglasses laid out next to a pool. Another photo showed a white straw Panama hat surrounded by striped short sleeved shirts.

"Please tell me this is a hint to your clothing line coming back?!?!" a fan asked, referring to the Full House alum's former QVC clothing line.