Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Left Hallmark for Controversial Conservative Network: 'I’m More Than an Actor'
Candace Cameron Bure is coming clean about why she left Hallmark in the dust.
During an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, May 29, the Full House alum, 48, was asked about her decision to exit the network after more than a decade of starring in its programming.
"It wasn’t so much about leaving as it was about an opportunity to grow a new network that puts faith and family at the forefront of its content. I’m very proud of the work I did at Hallmark for 15 years and love all my friends there," she wrote about moving on.
"I’m more than an actor. Growth in my company as well as my achievements in business is extremely important to me," Bure noted of the ultra-conservative Great American Family channel, which she became the COO of in 2022.
The former co-host of The View took the time to plug her upcoming roles on the platform as well. "I have mystery movies coming out in the fall on Great American Family channel called The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries," she revealed. "I also have a new Christmas movie airing in November on Great American Family Channel called A Christmas Less Traveled."
In 2022, Bure announced she was venturing off to join a brand that focused on right-wing values. However, after doing so, she was met with backlash.
"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised," she responded on social media after stating she wanted to tell stories about "traditional marriage."
"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us," she continued in her lengthy rant.
"I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support," the former sitcom star added.